A Thank You That Will Help Age Concern Hampshire Support More Older People

MENAFN - Pressat) A generous £10,000 donation to Age Concern Hampshire has highlighted the lasting difference that practical support can make to supporting other older people and their families across Hampshire. The donation was made anonymously by a husband whose wife received support from Age Concern Hampshire's Free Form Filling Servic last year, when her health was deteriorating. With the help of an Age Concern Hampshire volunteer, the couple discovered they were entitled to benefits they had not previously realised they could claim. The additional financial support made a real difference to them as the wife's health declined.

Sadly, she has since passed away. Her husband wanted to give something back to Age Concern Hampshire in recognition of the free support they received. The donation will help Age Concern Hampshire support more older people to access the practical services and support they need, including its free Form Filling Service. The husband told the charity that the help they received had made a real difference during a particularly difficult period, and that he wanted his donation to help Age Concern Hampshire continue supporting other older people and families across Hampshire. The donation is also eligible for Gift Aid, meaning Age Concern Hampshire expects to be able to claim a further £2,500 at no additional cost to the donor.

Brogan Rehill, Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Community Impact at Age Concern Hampshire, said:

“For a local charity like Age Concern Hampshire, a £10,000 donation is incredibly significant and will help us continue providing vital support to older people across Hampshire. What makes this gift particularly special is the story behind it. It came from someone who experienced first-hand the difference our Form Filling Service and support of our volunteers could make at a really difficult time. For that support to have meant enough for someone to want to give back in this way is incredibly moving, and a wonderful reminder of the lasting impact our staff and volunteers can have on people's lives. This generous donation will help us support more older people across Hampshire and help more people to access practical support, including through our Form Filling Service, when they need it most.”

Age Concern Hampshire provides a range of practical and social support to help older people live well and remain independent, connected and confident in their communities. Its Information & Advice service, including Form Filling, can help older people and their families understand what support they may be entitled to and navigate what can sometimes feel like a complicated system. People can use Age Concern Hampshire's free service for support in filling in forms such as Attendance Allowance, PIP, Pension Credit and Blue Badge applications.

The charity relies on donations, fundraising and the generosity of its supporters to help continue this work.

For more information, visit Make a donation - Age Concern Hampshire

Age Concern Hampshire is a local independent charity supporting older people across Hampshire to live well, stay independent and remain connected to their communities. We provide a range of practical, social and wellbeing services, including Later Life & Dementia Day Care, Information & Advice, Help at Home, Foot Care, Social Groups, digital support and support for people living with dementia and their carers.

As a local charity, we rely on donations, fundraising, grants, volunteers and the support of our local communities to continue providing services to older people and their families across Hampshire.