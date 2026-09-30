Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-30 08:18:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2026

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

The Company announces the vesting of an award under the Mothercare plc 2019 long term incentive plan.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the“ Company ”)
Transaction notification

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a) Name Andrew Cook
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/Status CFO
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Mothercare PLC
b) LEI 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b) Nature of transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the Mothercare plc Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£nil per share 3,000,000*
d) Aggregated Information n/a
e) Date of transaction 25 September 2026 Vesting Date
f) Place of transaction London

*Sufficient shares were sold to cover tax and NI liabilities resulting in a balance of 1,561,428. Mr Cook's total holding is now 8,423,803


MENAFN30092026004107003653ID1111738991



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search