Director/PDMR Shareholding
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andrew Cook
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mothercare PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
| Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Vesting of nil cost options under the Mothercare plc Long-Term Incentive Plan
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil per share
|3,000,000*
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|n/a
|e)
|Date of transaction
|25 September 2026 Vesting Date
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London
*Sufficient shares were sold to cover tax and NI liabilities resulting in a balance of 1,561,428. Mr Cook's total holding is now 8,423,803
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