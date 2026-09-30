RUA Alharam Almakki Expands International Collaboration Through Strategic Agreements In Malaysia And Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei Darussalam, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company (RUA AlHaram AlMakki), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company and master developer of King Salman Gate, has signed three strategic collaboration agreements with leading institutions in Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, creating new opportunities for international investment and development.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, RUA AlHaram AlMakki entered into a collaboration agreement with MRCB International Sdn Bhd (MRCB) to explore the development of a major transport-oriented mixed-use destination within King Salman Gate in Makkah, with an indicative Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately SAR 21 billion, subject to due diligence, approvals, financing, phasing, and definitive agreements. The proposed development will explore a public bus terminal with residential, commercial, retail, and other mixed-use components, drawing on MRCB's experience in transit-oriented development and integrated transport hubs.

The collaboration agreement was signed in Kuala Lumpur by Bambang Kajairi, CEO of Rua AlHaram AlMakki, and Dato' Imran Salim, Group Managing Director of MRCB. It was witnessed by Mr. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, Mr. Saad AlKroud, Head of Local Real Estate Investment Division of PIF and Chairman of the Board in Rua AlMadinah, Dato' Mohamad Nasir Ab. Latif, Chairman of MRCB, and Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Chairman of MRCB Land Sdn Bhd.

A key focus of the collaboration agreement aims to explore MRCB's experience in transit-oriented development and integrated transport hubs. MRCB's portfolio includes KL Sentral, Malaysia's largest integrated transport hub and an example of its approach to combining transport connectivity with wider urban uses.

In Brunei Darussalam, RUA AlHaram AlMakki signed a collaboration agreement with Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) to explore a joint venture investment within King Salman Gate in Makkah. The agreement aims to cover the development of land plots within the destination, including hospitality and residential uses, with an indicative Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately SAR 9.7 billion, subject to due diligence, approvals, financing arrangements, and definitive agreements.

Under a separate collaboration agreement, RUA AlHaram AlMakki, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and TAIB will explore collaboration around investment and development opportunities across Makkah, Madinah, and Brunei Darussalam. The agreement connects investment and development opportunities in Makkah and Madinah with investment and expertise from Brunei, while opening avenues for reciprocal investment.

The two agreements were signed in Brunei Darussalam by Bambang Kajairi, CEO of Rua AlHaram AlMakki; Eng. Ahmed W. Aljuhani, CEO of RUA Al-Madinah; and Yang Mulia Datin Dayang Hajah Hasnah Binti Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary III, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Managing Director, TAIB. They were witnessed by Mr. Saad AlKroud, Head of Local Real Estate Investment Division of PIF; Mr. Naif Al-Hamdan, Head of Portfolio Management - West Coast PIF and Chairman of the Board in Rua AlMadinah; and Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Retired), Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Coordinating Minister for National Security, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Defence II; and Chairman, Board of Directors, Perbadanan TAIB.

Together, the three agreements create new pathways for international institutions to participate in the development of Makkah and Madinah, enhance the experience of pilgrims and visitors, and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a PIF Company, is a Saudi master developer dedicated to delivering projects surrounding AlMasjid AlHaram in Makkah. The company's mission is to elevate Makkah's infrastructure to the highest international standards, catering to the needs of the global Muslim community while preserving the city's rich heritage.

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company specializes in delivering integrated mixed-use developments featuring world-class facilities. The company strives to set a global benchmark in real estate development through its strong values, commitment to sustainability, unwavering quality and dedication to enhancing the experience of visitors to Makkah.

MRCB International Sdn Bhd

MRCB is a leading urban property and construction company, which has been listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia since 1971. The Group's activities span three areas: Property Development & Investment; Engineering, Construction & Environment and Facilities Management & Parking.

As the developer of the iconic RM18 billion KL Sentral CBD, MRCB pioneered Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in Malaysia and is setting the standard for future fully integrated TOD projects. MRCB's property development revenues are underpinned by its 1,228-acre land bank, which has an estimated GDV of RM33 billion. Its property investment activity is conducted through its 27.94% equity stake in Sentral REIT.

Apart from constructing world-class commercial and residential developments, MRCB's Engineering, Construction & Environment Division also has an enviable track record in highways, rail infrastructure, high-voltage power transmission projects and the rehabilitation of rivers and coastal areas. MRCB's largest shareholder is the Employees Provident Fund.

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Ru'a Al Madinah Holding

Ru'a Al Madinah Holding is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company established to support the development and transformation of Madinah as a leading destination for visitors from around the world.

Through the development of integrated, world-class destinations, Ru'a Al Madinah contributes to enriching the visitor experience while respecting the unique spiritual, cultural, and historical significance of Madinah. Its developments bring together hospitality, commercial, cultural, and urban experiences supported by high-quality infrastructure, enhanced accessibility, and thoughtfully designed public spaces.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, Ru'a Al Madinah works with local and international partners to unlock investment opportunities, strengthen the hospitality and tourism ecosystem, support local content, and contribute to sustainable economic and urban development in Madinah.

At the heart of its approach is a commitment to creating meaningful experiences that reflect the identity and character of Madinah while serving the evolving needs of residents, visitors, investors, and the wider community.

Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB)

Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei is established in Brunei Darussalam under the Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei Act (Cap 163).

Perbadanan TAIB was officially launched by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, the Present Monarch on the 29th September 1991. This marked a new beginning for Brunei Darussalam as Perbadanan TAIB was the first Financial Institution that conducted all its activities in accordance with Islamic faith.



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