Gocare Outageiq Earns Four Diamond Rating In Lightwave's 2026 Diamond Technology Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proactive outage communication platform honored for the impact on broadband operations and customer experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCTE TechExpo26, - GOCare, a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that its OutageIQ solution has been recognized among the best in the industry by Lightwave's 2026 Diamond Technology Reviews, earning a score of 4 Diamonds in the back-office product category.









Now in its 21st year, the Diamond Technology Reviews recognize innovation in broadband communications, software platforms, testing, video transmission, and related technologies. Vendors serving the broadband and cable industry submit products released or upgraded since the prior year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo for evaluation by an independent panel of industry judges. A score of 4.0–4.5 designates an "excellent product with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits." Honorees will receive their Diamond Technology Review awards at the SCTE TechExpo26 event in Atlanta today.

"On behalf of Lightwave's 2026 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate GOCare on its Four-Diamond honoree status," said Sean Buckley, Lightwave's Editor-in-Chief. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry."

OutageIQ turns network events into subscriber communication. The solution ingests outage data directly from a BSP's network monitoring systems or via the OutageIQ control panel, identifies affected subscribers, and automatically notifies them by SMS with status and restoration updates-before they pick up the phone. Paired with GOCare's Advanced Call Router, OutageIQ intercepts inbound calls from impacted subscribers with a real-time status message, deflecting calls from agents. Broadband operators including ETC Communications, Shentel, and TEC have adopted the solution.

"Outages are the moment subscriber trust is won or lost," said Rick Perkins, COO and Co-Founder at GOCare. "OutageIQ gives providers a way to get ahead of that moment-fewer calls into the contact center, faster answers for subscribers, and a measurably better experience during the service disruptions. Recognition from Lightwave's judges reflects the results our operators are already seeing in production."

This is the latest industry recognition for the innovation and impact of the GOCare OutageIQ solution, with award nominations also coming from Fiber Broadband Association, Broadband Communities, and Light Reading.

About the Diamond Technology Reviews

Celebrating the trailblazers of innovation in the broadband industry, Lightwave's Diamond Technology Reviews recognize outstanding products, programs, and projects that are shaping the future of connectivity.

About GOCare

GOCare is the Digital Experience Platform for broadband service providers-built by former operators who understand the business from the inside. As competition intensifies across a crowded market, subscriber retention hinges on customer experience. Our SaaS platform integrates with existing BSP technology stacks to automate communications, engage subscribers on their preferred digital channels, and activate CX intelligence-making providers“easy to do business with." Trusted by nearly 40 broadband operators, GOCare delivers measurable results: reduced costs, faster payments, improved NPS, and lower churn. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

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