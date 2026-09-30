MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to meet with institutional investors at ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference, Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference and B. Riley Convergence Conference

Conference participation supports investor outreach as Terra advances SOLOTM micro-modular reactor licensing, industrialization and commercialization initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (“ Terra Innovatum”,“ Terra”, or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR), a developer of advanced micro-modular nuclear reactors, today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences, providing opportunities to engage with institutional investors and discuss the Company's recent progress across licensing, industrialization and commercialization.

Terra Innovatum Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Company to participate in ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference, Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference and B. Riley Convergence Conference

ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference

October 1, 2026 | New York City

Terra Innovatum will participate in the inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference, an invitation-only event bringing together institutional investors and public and private companies spanning the nuclear energy ecosystem. The Company will participate in the conference's working-lunch industry panel and hold one-on-one and small-group meetings with institutional investors.

Clear Street 2nd Annual Disruptive Technology Conference

November 18-20 | New York City

Terra Innovatum management will participate in investor meetings at Clear Street's 2nd Annual Disruptive Technology Conference, which brings together companies and investors focused on technologies reshaping major industries and markets.

B. Riley Convergence Conference

December 2, 2026 | New York City

Terra Innovatum management will also participate in the B. Riley Convergence Conference and meet with institutional investors.

“We look forward to engaging with investors across these three conferences and discussing the progress Terra Innovatum continues to make toward bringing SOLOTM to market,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum.“With our NRC licensing activities advancing, our industrial and manufacturing network established, and commercial interest in reliable, scalable, zero-carbon power continuing to grow, we believe this is an important time to broaden awareness of SOLOTM and our differentiated approach to nuclear deployment.”

About Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum is developing SOLOTM, a micro-modular nuclear reactor designed to provide reliable, zero-carbon power for a broad range of applications. SOLOTM is being designed around commercially available components and standard 4.95% low-enriched uranium (LEU) fuel, with a modular architecture intended to enable factory-based manufacturing and scalable deployment.

The Company is advancing SOLOTM through the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing process while working with an established network of industrial and manufacturing partners to support commercialization.

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor (SMRTM) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLOTM are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLOTM addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the intended licensing strategy for SOLOTM is designed to support timely deployment and minimize supply chain risks, with the aim of ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLOTM supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLOTM will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLOTM can be scaled to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLOTM can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

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CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Managing Director of Global Business Development and Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

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Investor and Media Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking).

These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. If any of these risks materialize or Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this press release. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.