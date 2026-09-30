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Regency Centers Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call


2026-09-30 08:18:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its third quarter 2026 earnings results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after the market closes. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: 3rd Quarter 2026 Webcast Link
Replay
Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations


About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com

Kathryn McKie
904 598 7348
...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


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