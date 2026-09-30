55Th Annual Bob Evans Farm Festival Returns October 9-11

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three days of live music, farm-fresh food and family fun in Rio Grande, Ohio

Rio Grande, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Evans is proud to announce its 55th annual Farm Festival, taking place October 9-11 on the original Bob Evans Farm, the birthplace of the brand. From live performances and backyard bluegrass to fall food and fireworks lighting up the night sky, this year's action-packed weekend has something for everyone. This milestone year, the Farm Festival stays true to its roots, celebrating the farming community during harvest season while paying tribute to the founder's legacy and the family values that still guide Bob Evans today.

Headliners for this year's three-day celebration include country comedy favorite Cledus T. Judd, mandolin prodigy Wyatt Ellis and rising country artist Will Jones. Alongside these headline acts, festivalgoers will find live performances from local artists and entertainers throughout the weekend.

"Fifty-five years ago, Bob Evans welcomed people onto this very farm because he believed food and family go hand in hand," said Mickey Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Bob Evans. "This year's Farm Festival is our chance to celebrate that legacy. It's a homecoming for everyone who's grown up with Bob Evans, and a welcome to anyone joining the family for the first time."

A Weekend of Fall Fun on the Original Bob Evans Farm

The 55th Farm Festival will offer a weekend full of seasonal food, live music and family-friendly entertainment, including:

Farm Fresh Food Down on the Farm

The annual celebration in Rio Grande, Ohio brings a variety of delicious, farm fresh food and fall favorites for all attendees, including the famous Farm Festival Bean Soup, homemade preserves, Ohio-made cheese, roasted corn on the cob, fresh-made caramel apples and more.

A fan favorite rooted in Bob Evans history, the brand's iconic sausage will be featured in a variety of sandwiches, along with the signature sausage gravy and freshly baked buttermilk biscuits. Guests can also enjoy meals all weekend long at the original Bob Evans restaurant, located on the property, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Live Music & Entertainment

At the 2026 Bob Evans Farm Festival, guests can enjoy live performances from a lineup built for a milestone celebration:

Cledus T. Judd, country music king of parody, Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Will Jones, country music star on the horizon, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Wyatt Ellis, teenage bluegrass star, Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the headline acts, attendees can enjoy live music every day starting at 11:30 a.m. from renowned bluegrass, country and gospel musicians, including Conway Turley and Toby May, carrying on the same backyard bluegrass spirit that has defined the festival for over five decades.

Attendees can also enjoy live chain saw carvings, performances from local dancers such as Taps in Motion Cloggers, and activities like lumberjack challenges and all-American pig racing. Over 60 artisans will be on-site throughout the farm with one-of-a-kind arts and crafts for sale, and guests can visit animal petting farms from the Columbus Zoo. Saturday night lights up with the "Rockets Over Rio" Fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m., before festivities continue through the final day on Sunday.

Plan Your Visit to the Ohio Farm Festival

The Farm Festival is located on State Route 588, just off U.S. Route 35, with festival hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11.

A $5 gate ticket is required for entry (free for children five and under, cash or credit card only). Admission covers all festival activities and entertainment except carnival rides, which require a separate $5 all-day handstamp for unlimited rides. Tickets are not sold in advance or online.

The Kids' Farmyard Fun area offers face painting, games and a hay bale maze for younger attendees.

Bob Evans welcomes families to camp on the farm for free from Tuesday, October 6th through Sunday, October 11th, on a first come, first served basis.

For more information and to view the entire weekend schedule, visit bobevans.com/farm-festival.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for the restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. True to that tradition, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen utilizes fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across its nearly 415 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects the brand's dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. Get more of what you love at BobEvans.com or through the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Assets

Photos of the Farm Festival are available here.

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CONTACT: Bob Fradette, VP Marketing Communication Bob Evans Restaurants...