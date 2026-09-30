S2G Energy's EV Sync Joins Hubject's Intercharge To Advance EV Charging In Mexico

EV Sync by S2G Energy Joins Hubject's intercharge Ecosystem

Mexican energy tech company S2G Energy partners with Hubject to create a more connected, interoperable, and seamless EV charging experience across Mexico.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject, the global provider of eMobility interoperability solutions, and S2G Energy, a Mexican energy technology company specializing in electromobility and digital energy solutions, today announced that EV Sync by S2G Energy is joining Hubject's intercharge ecosystem, marking an important step toward a more connected, interoperable, and seamless EV charging experience in Mexico.As the first phase of the integration, S2G Energy will begin making Point of Interest (POI) data from its EV Sync charging network available within Hubject's ecosystem, increasing the visibility and discoverability of participating charging locations across connected eMobility services.The integration establishes the technical foundation for a broader interoperability roadmap between the companies. Future phases are planned to expand into eRoaming and reciprocal network access, while S2G Energy will participate as an eMobility Service Provider (eMSP). Plug & Charge capabilities are part of the longer-term opportunity as the collaboration evolves.For S2G Energy, the collaboration is part of a broader strategy to remove friction from the EV charging journey. EV Sync is designed around the real-world needs of EV drivers, creating a connected experience that can extend from finding and accessing a charger to starting and managing a charging session, completing payment, and receiving a fiscal invoice.Rather than approaching charging only as an infrastructure challenge, S2G Energy combines technology, operations, and an understanding of how drivers actually interact with charging infrastructure across different environments. Whether charging at home, at work, at a destination, in public, or as part of a fleet operation, each charging journey presents different needs and expectations. EV Sync is designed to adapt the experience accordingly while keeping the interaction as simple and intuitive as possible.EV Sync is S2G Energy 's cloud-based charging management platform and network, integrating chargers from multiple manufacturers while providing centralized visibility, operational control, energy management, user management, and monetization capabilities. Its technology supports residential, workplace, destination, public, and fleet charging applications, reflecting the range of charging use cases already addressed by S2G Energy.“Partnering with S2G marks another important step in strengthening Mexico's eMobility ecosystem,” said Trishan Peruma, CEO of Hubject North America.“Together, we look forward to accelerating interoperability and making EV charging simpler and more accessible for all drivers.”“Our vision for EV Sync has always started with the driver experience. EV charging should feel simple, regardless of what technology, network, or infrastructure is operating behind it,” said Geronimo Martinez, CEO & Co-Founder, S2G Energy.“That means understanding what the driver needs in each charging journey and using technology to remove friction from the moment they look for a charger through the completion of the session, payment, and invoicing. Joining Hubject's ecosystem is a natural next step for us because interoperability is fundamental to creating that experience at scale. Together, we are building the foundation for a more connected and seamless charging experience for EV drivers in Mexico.”END OF TEXT‍About S2G EnergyS2G Energy is a Mexico City–based energy technology company with more than 10 years of experience across two core areas: electromobility and digital energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers.Through EV Sync, its Charging Station Management System and charging network, S2G Energy designs, deploys, operates, and monetizes EV charging infrastructure for multifamily residential, destination, public, workplace, and fleet applications. EV Sync integrates charging infrastructure from multiple manufacturers while providing centralized visibility, operational control, energy management, user management, and monetization capabilities.At the center of EV Sync is a customer-experience-driven approach to EV charging. The platform is designed to make the charging journey as seamless as possible for EV drivers – from discovering and accessing a charger to starting the session, monitoring the charging process, completing payment, and receiving an invoice.S2G Energy develops this experience by combining technology with a detailed understanding of the real-world context in which charging takes place. Residential, workplace, destination, public, and fleet charging each create different user needs, operational constraints, and expectations. EV Sync is designed to respond to those different charging journeys while minimizing complexity for the driver.By continuously expanding connectivity and interoperability – including through its integration with Hubject – S2G Energy aims to make EV charging increasingly simple, connected, and frictionless, helping create the digital infrastructure required for electric mobility to scale in Mexico.The EV Sync network currently includes 175 charging points and has supported more than 233,000 charging sessions for 2,313 registered users, delivering approximately 4.84 GWh of energy. For more information, please download EV Sync and follow us on LinkedIn.About HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects CPOs and eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,100,000 charging points and more than 3,500 B2B partners across 75+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology reaching 5,000,000 PnC ready EVs, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.

Stuart Barnes

Hubject

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S2G Energy's EV Sync Joins Hubject's intercharge to Advance EV Charging in Mexico News Provided By Hubject September 30, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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