EFESO Is Pleased To Welcome Matthew Shimmin As Senior Partner UK

EFESO strengthens its UK leadership team with the appointment of Matthew Shimmin as Senior Partner, bringing over 25 years of consulting experience.

- Matthew ShimminLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EFESO Management Consultants is pleased to welcome Matthew Shimmin as Senior Partner UK.With more than 25 years of management consulting experience, Matthew brings a proven track record of building and scaling consulting businesses across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with board and C-suite executives to help organizations improve performance, accelerate growth, and create lasting value.Matthew has advised clients across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, utilities, construction, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and financial services. His expertise spans business transformation, operational excellence, growth strategy, and performance improvement, enabling organizations to address complex challenges and deliver sustainable results."Based in the United Kingdom, Matthew will play a key role in strengthening EFESO's presence in the UK market while further deepening collaboration across the firm's European platform. He will focus on developing strategic client relationships, creating new opportunities for EFESO's people and business, and supporting clients through their most critical transformation initiatives." Luca StoppinoMatthew's international consulting experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and strong track record of business development will help reinforce connections between EFESO's UK and European teams, while expanding the firm's capabilities to support clients in achieving long-term success.His arrival marks another important milestone in EFESO's growth journey as the firm continues to invest in leadership talent, strengthen its market presence, and enhance its ability to deliver impact for clients worldwide.

Sabrina Laborde

EFESO Management Consultants

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EFESO is pleased to welcome Matthew Shimmin as Senior Partner UK News Provided By EFESO Consulting September 30, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations



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