Winners Announced In Best In Biz Awards 2026 International

Best in Biz Awards 2026 International gold winner logo

Best in Biz Awards 2026 International silver winner logo

Best in Biz Awards 2026 International bronze winner logo

Winners demonstrate impressive technical innovation, sustainable growth, and laudable social responsibility programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best in Biz Awards, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications across the world, today announced the winners in its 14th annual International competition.Over the past 14 years, Best in Biz Awards has seen nominations from the best in global business across all sizes and stages of companies, a variety of industries, and all continents. Gold and multiple winners in this year's competition include: Best Version Media, Beyond Finance, Diversified Energy Company, Dubai Municipality (UAE), General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (UAE), Extreme Networks, IBM, Makers Nutrition, Nu Skin, Philip Morris International, Pongbot, Sempra, Trend Tool Technology, Ultrasound AI, UniUni. For the full list of gold, silver and bronze award winners, visit: .Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges from a variety of top-tier publications and media outlets and representing all continents and a total of 18 countries. Each year, Best in Biz Awards upholds the same strict standards of scoring and invites only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, to serve as judges. These judges' unparalleled expertise and experience and the diversity of publications they represent make Best in Biz Awards judging panels uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries, ensuring the same consistently high levels of achievement, innovation, and creativity among our winners year after year.This year's judging panel once again included writers, editors and broadcasters from such publications as Computer Hoy (Spain), Data Breach Today (UK), HTMAG (Israel), Irish Independent (Ireland), InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Sky News (United Kingdom), South China Morning News (China), TechRadar (UK), as well as numerous other outlets from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom and more.Best in Biz Awards 2026 International honors were presented in numerous categories, including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company, Customer Service Department, Operations Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Consumer Product, Technology Innovation, Technology Solution, Corporate Social Responsibility Program, Environmental Program, PR Campaign and Podcast of the Year.Entries continue to be accepted in our 16th annual North American awards, with the last chance deadline on October 16, 2026, . Entries are also accepted in our newest awards program, the quarterly Champions in AI, .About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. The 16th annual North American program is currently accepting entries, with the last chance deadline on October 16, 2026. For more information about Best in Biz Awards, see: .

Julia Zamorska

Best in Biz Awards, Inc.

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Winners Announced in Best in Biz Awards 2026 International News Provided By Best in Biz Awards, Inc. September 30, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology



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