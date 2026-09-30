Hypersphere Technologies And Forward Edge-AI Announce Strategic Alliance To Make Stolen Data Worthless

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Strategic alliance combines complementary technologies that protect sensitive data in transit and at rest, designed to render stolen data unusable

ATLANTA, GA, & SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HyperSphere Technologies and Forward Edge-AI, Inc. today announced a strategic alliance to pursue joint opportunities that address a simple but increasingly important cybersecurity question: What happens when attackers get your data?Organizations continue to invest heavily in preventing unauthorized access and encrypting data, but sensitive information is constantly moving between users, systems, applications, and storage environments. When information is intercepted in transit or exfiltrated from storage, the challenge becomes ensuring that compromised data cannot be decrypted and turned into usable intelligence.The stakes are rising on both fronts. Cyber attacks are faster and more automated, and encrypted data stolen today can simply be stored and broken open later once quantum computing overcomes public-key algorithms. The organizations most exposed-in financial services, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure-are also the ones holding data that must stay confidential for years, not days.Forward Edge-AI and HyperSphere approach that challenge from complementary directions. Forward Edge-AI's Isidore Quantumprotects sensitive data while it is moving. HyperSphere DNATM (Data Neutralization Appliance) protects data at rest. These technologies store no encryption keys that can be found and used by an attacker, whether human or machine, to decrypt the data. The data can be stolen. What the attacker gets remains unreadable.Through the alliance, the companies will combine their complementary technologies, expertise, and market reach to pursue opportunities with commercial, government, defense, and critical infrastructure customers. HyperSphere and Forward Edge-AI are already identifying potential opportunities in the United States and internationally where customers need to protect highly sensitive information both as it moves and where it is stored.“Protecting sensitive information requires us to think beyond simply keeping attackers out,” said Eric Adolphe, Founder & CEO of Forward Edge-AI.“The important question is what happens to the data if an attacker succeeds. HyperSphere and Forward Edge-AI are addressing that problem from complementary directions, which gives us a very natural foundation for working together.”“Organizations are being asked to protect data today against threats that may not become fully apparent until years from now, including Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks,” said James DeCesare, Founder and CEO of HyperSphere Technologies.“Security cannot end at the point where an attacker gains access to data. The objective has to be ensuring that what they steal cannot be turned back into valuable information. This partnership allows us to address that challenge across data in transit and at rest, today and into the future.”“Forward Edge-AI is exactly the kind of company we want to work with,” said Jason Jones, Director of Global Channels and Alliances at HyperSphere Technologies.“The technologies are complementary, the markets are complementary, and there is a clear opportunity for us to go to customers together with a much broader data protection proposition. We are already identifying opportunities where that combination makes sense, which is exactly what a strategic partnership should be about.”About HyperSphere TechnologiesHyperSphere makes stolen data worthless. Using a patented technique for protecting encrypted data at rest from key compromise, HyperSphere DNATM (Data Neutralization Appliance) significantly reduces the risk of exposure if data is exfiltrated from storage, whether by humans or machines. Pioneering Data Neutralization for the post-quantum era, HyperSphere is on a mission to end the trillion-dollar breach economy and help organizations operate securely in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Learn more at hyperspheretech.About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is fast becoming a global leader in developing artificial intelligence-based technologies to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. Its core competencies include business transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and inference at the competitive, forward, and humanitarian edge. Learn more at forwardedge.Forward Edge-AI, Inc....Brandon Chapman

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HyperSphere Technologies and Forward Edge-AI Announce Strategic Alliance to Make Stolen Data Worthless News Provided By HyperSphere Technologies September 30, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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