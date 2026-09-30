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Futures Set To Eke Higher
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data that could offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The TSX dropped 29.59 points to end Tuesday at 35,460.27.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.07 cents at 70.47 cents U.S.
December futures nicked up 0.1% Wednesday morning.
The benchmark index was set to snap?a five-month winning streak following a turbulent September marked by rising global bond yields, a Fed rate hike and escalating Canada-U.S. trade tensions
Still, the index was on track to post a ninth straight quarterly gain, its longest such streak on record.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will hold Cleveland-Cliffs accountable for its commitments?after the steelmaker announced plans to idle production at an Ontario facility, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.
On the economic slate, Markit Canada was due out with its Manufacturing PMI for September (about 9:30 a.m. EDT)
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 6.94 points, Tuesday to 887.30.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures edged down Wednesday, the final day of September, as traders kept an eye on Treasury yields and awaited fresh U.S. economic data.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials lost 79 points, or 0.2%, Wednesday to 51,623.
Futures for the S&P 500 faded 6.5 points, or 0.1%, to 7,725.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dropped 67.5 points, or 0.2%. to 30,543.75.
Aircraft manufacturer Boeing rose in premarket trading Wednesday after securing a deal with the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Navy to develop the next generation of fighter jets.
Wednesday marks the last day of September and the third quarter. Market performance has been mixed in both timeframes.
For the month, the S&P 500 and Dow are tracking for declines while the NASDAQ is up more than 1%. For the quarter, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are up 2%, while the Dow is off nearly 2%.
The CME Group's FedWatch tool shows traders are pricing in a 49% chance of a quarter-point rate hike next month. That's down from 71% on Monday.
Treasury yields eased slightly on Wednesday, a day after the 30-year Treasury reached levels not seen since June 2002. The 10-year yield, meanwhile, scaled to a fresh 2007 high on Tuesday near 5.3%.
Those moves led the Dow to decline more than 100 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% and NASDAQ slid 0.1%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 1.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.4%.
Oil prices gained $1.10 to $90.48 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices went higher $31.80 to $4,211.50 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data that could offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The TSX dropped 29.59 points to end Tuesday at 35,460.27.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.07 cents at 70.47 cents U.S.
December futures nicked up 0.1% Wednesday morning.
The benchmark index was set to snap?a five-month winning streak following a turbulent September marked by rising global bond yields, a Fed rate hike and escalating Canada-U.S. trade tensions
Still, the index was on track to post a ninth straight quarterly gain, its longest such streak on record.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will hold Cleveland-Cliffs accountable for its commitments?after the steelmaker announced plans to idle production at an Ontario facility, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.
On the economic slate, Markit Canada was due out with its Manufacturing PMI for September (about 9:30 a.m. EDT)
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange subtracted 6.94 points, Tuesday to 887.30.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures edged down Wednesday, the final day of September, as traders kept an eye on Treasury yields and awaited fresh U.S. economic data.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials lost 79 points, or 0.2%, Wednesday to 51,623.
Futures for the S&P 500 faded 6.5 points, or 0.1%, to 7,725.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite dropped 67.5 points, or 0.2%. to 30,543.75.
Aircraft manufacturer Boeing rose in premarket trading Wednesday after securing a deal with the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Navy to develop the next generation of fighter jets.
Wednesday marks the last day of September and the third quarter. Market performance has been mixed in both timeframes.
For the month, the S&P 500 and Dow are tracking for declines while the NASDAQ is up more than 1%. For the quarter, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are up 2%, while the Dow is off nearly 2%.
The CME Group's FedWatch tool shows traders are pricing in a 49% chance of a quarter-point rate hike next month. That's down from 71% on Monday.
Treasury yields eased slightly on Wednesday, a day after the 30-year Treasury reached levels not seen since June 2002. The 10-year yield, meanwhile, scaled to a fresh 2007 high on Tuesday near 5.3%.
Those moves led the Dow to decline more than 100 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% and NASDAQ slid 0.1%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 1.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.4%.
Oil prices gained $1.10 to $90.48 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices went higher $31.80 to $4,211.50 U.S an ounce.
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