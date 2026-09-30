Sharpeagle Launches Forklift Safety Lights Package To Support Pedestrian Safety In UK And UAE Warehouses

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) “New four-light package combines Blue Spot, Red Line and Red Arc warning lights to provide additional front, side and rear visual warning coverage around forklifts”

UK & UAE - September 29, 2026 - SharpEagle Technology has launched its new Forklift Safety Lights Package, designed to provide additional visual warning coverage for forklifts operating in warehouses, distribution centres, logistics facilities, manufacturing plants and other industrial environments across the UK and UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The pre-configured package combines one Blue Spot Light, two Red Line Safety Lights and one Red Arc Light, creating visual warning zones around the front, sides and rear of a forklift. The system is designed to help make forklift movement and operating areas more noticeable to pedestrians working nearby.

Forklift and pedestrian interaction is a key workplace transport consideration in busy industrial environments. In the UK, Health and Safety Executive (HSE) guidance recommends separating pedestrians and vehicles wherever reasonably practicable and highlights the importance of managing visibility, reversing, loading areas, blind bends and vehicle routes. In the UAE, Dubai Municipality also provides dedicated technical guidance covering safe forklift operations.

The Forklift Safety Lights Package was developed around a simple operational challenge: making forklift movement more visible in busy industrial environments where vehicles and pedestrians may work in close proximity.”“By combining Blue Spot, Red Line and Red Arc warning lights in one package, businesses can introduce consistent front, side and rear visual warning coverage as part of their wider forklift and workplace transport safety measures

The Blue Spot Light provides a visible warning ahead of the forklift, while the two Red Line Safety Lights create visible lines alongside the vehicle. The Red Arc Light provides an additional visual warning toward the rear. Together, the four lights are designed to support visibility in areas such as warehouse aisles, loading and unloading zones, pedestrian crossings, reversing areas, doorways and high-traffic intersections.

The package is intended for forklift operations across warehousing and distribution, third-party logistics, retail distribution, manufacturing, food and beverage, cold storage, automotive, ports and logistics, industrial processing, building materials and e-commerce fulfilment.

SharpEagle emphasises that the lighting package is an additional safety measure, rather than a replacement for established workplace transport controls. Businesses should continue to use appropriate pedestrian segregation, physical barriers, marked walkways, traffic management, operator training, risk assessments and other site-specific safety measures.

For warehouse and logistics operators managing multiple forklifts, the pre-matched package also provides a straightforward option for implementing a consistent visual warning configuration across a fleet.

SharpEagle Technology provides industrial safety solutions specialising in forklift safety systems, explosion-proof surveillance cameras and AI-powered monitoring technologies for warehouses, logistics, manufacturing and high-risk industrial sectors.

Forklift Safety Lights Package1 Blue Spot Light + 2 Red Line Safety Lights + 1 Red Arc LightUK and UAE