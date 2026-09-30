India-UAE To Boost Cultural Ties Via Sports, Literature, Crafts: Minister

Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the UAE Minister of State at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Wednesday said that India and the UAE are strengthening cultural ties with a focus on sports, literature, crafts and archiving in the third Joint Steering Meeting of the UAE-India Cultural Council.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Al Kaabi described India and the UAE's cultural ties as a“strong relationship,” while terming the India House, which will be established in the UAE, as the“crown jewel” of the relationship.

She said,“The cultural relationship is a very strong relationship. It is (the relationship) deeply human. I think having this discussion from youth to archive, to museums, to culture and arts and music as well. Performing arts are a fascinating element because we're all talking in one room. A collaborative setting between the UAE side and the Indian side is also a platform for new ideas.”

Praising K Nandini Singla, the Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, she added,“I have to praise my counterpart, Her Excellency Nandini, who is also playing a role in gathering those thoughts and ideas, and us being always in contact to build on it. So, I think that cultural momentum is going to be strengthened.”

Focus on Sports, Crafts, and Literature

She said,“We already have an exceptional relationship. What we're doing right now is building on a momentum where it links the people to people connection, where it makes sure that we are working in a deep human way, but again at the same time heavily operational. This third committee is basically looking at the projects from various entities. Culture, youth, library, archival, sports, and how can we work together in making sure that there are projects that have a clear timeline, have momentum, of course, and at the same time building something that is new to connect not just people to people but the next generation.”

She described Yoga from India and Jujutsu from the UAE as key sports in building the relations further, along with exchange of crafts and books translated from Hindi to Arabic and vice versa.

The UAE official said,“We are currently looking into the sports element specifically when it comes to youth. Yoga and maybe bringing Jujutsu to India. Secondly, in crafts as well. We're going to build a very detailed exchange in crafts and artisanal work, something that will keep certain artefacts or vocational skills to still be sustainable in a way. Yet the fusion would be something that is exciting. Libraries, books, there will be books translated from Hindi to Arabic and from Arabic to Hindi. So this is something that we are excited about, and it's going to be announced in prominent book fairs.”

Strengthening bilateral cultural relations between the two nations, the ICCR convened the Sub-Committee Meetings on the India-UAE Cultural Council today at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, New Delhi. As per ICCR, key discussions spanned Youth & Sports Engagement, Joint Archival & Artefact Exchanges, Tourism Promotion, and Institutional Collaboration across government and heritage bodies.

Participation in National Maritime Heritage Complex

Meanwhile, hailing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat, she expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for making the UAE the first non-permanent exhibit there.

“We've also been discussing how we can be part of the Maritime Heritage Complex, a museum that will be opening soon. This is special because we are honoured that the Prime Minister and the leadership in India chose the UAE to be the first non-permanent exhibit there. So the team the teams are very excited looking at those artifacts the loan perspective in terms of looking at what the UAE can offer how we can as well have our replicas to be presented in an accurate manner. Therefore, that is a milestone, and I think it's an honour to be there representing the UAE as the first non-permanent exhibition,” the UAE MoS said.

'India House' the Crown Jewel of Partnership

Further emphasising the India House in the UAE, she added,“I believe the crown jewel of this cultural partnership is the India House in the UAE. We are now at a time where we're looking at the concept notes from both sides, and we're going to discuss it with the entities that are responsible for building such institutions back there in the UAE in Abu Dhabi.”

According to the UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry, the India House concept is envisioned as a cultural hub to showcase India's rich artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale. The discussion around the India House began during a delegation-level meeting between Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi and K Nandini Singla last year. (ANI)

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