Asian Games 2026: Jagan Reddy Hails Archers On Winning Gold Medal

YSR Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru on winning the men's compound archery team gold at the Asian Games 2026. Reddy also praised Ganesh, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, for making the state proud and said their achievement would inspire young athletes to dream big and excel.

"Heartiest congratulations to Kushal Dalal and Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru on winning the men's compound archery team gold at #AsianGames2026. Ganesh, you have made Andhra Pradesh proud. May your success inspire young athletes across our country and our State to dream big and excel," Reddy wrote in an X post.

Heartiest congratulations to Kushal Dalal and Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru on winning the men's compound archery team gold at #AsianGames2026. Ganesh, you have made Andhra Pradesh proud. May your success inspire young athletes across our country and our State to... twitter/rAKHcXGMc6 - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 30, 2026

India Clinches Gold in Tense Final

Indian men's compound archery made it three-out-of-three gold medals for compound archers so far at the ongoing Asian Games, beating China in a cracker of a title clash at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday. India beat China 238-237 in the final.

The hero of the final was undoubtedly Sahil Jadhav, who finished with a 100 per cent record of hitting 10s. Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam also did a fabulous job. This marked India's third gold medal in compound archery today, after gold medals in the women's compound archery team and the mixed team compound event. (ANI)

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