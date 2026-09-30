Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta Visits Peru Parliament, Boosts Ties

Gupta Visits Peruvian Parliament

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday visited the Parliament of Peru, including the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as part of his study tour to the country and held discussions with Peruvian Senator Víctor Seferino Flores Ruiz on legislative practices and parliamentary functioning. During the meeting, Gupta and Senator Flores Ruiz exchanged views on legislative procedures, the functioning of democratic institutions and the role of legislatures in promoting effective governance. They also highlighted the significance of continued institutional dialogue and exchange of parliamentary experiences. Gupta presented Senator Flores Ruiz with the book 'Power Within', based on the journey and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit was aimed at strengthening mutual understanding of legislative processes and fostering greater engagement between the legislative institutions of India and Peru.

Interaction with Indian Diaspora in Lima

Earlier, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta held a warm interaction with members of the Indian community in Lima, Peru, during his visit to the country. The engagement brought into focus the growing contribution of the Indian diaspora to business, enterprise and cultural outreach in Peru, as well as its role in strengthening India's presence in the wider region, according to the press release. Gupta interacted with members of the community on their professional and entrepreneurial journeys and appreciated their achievements across different fields. He noted that Indians living abroad serve not only as economic contributors but also as important ambassadors of India's culture, traditions and heritage, helping deepen people-to-people ties between India and Peru.

The interaction also saw a substantive exchange on opportunities for expanding the presence of Indian businesses in Peru and neighbouring markets, the release stated. Community members shared their views and suggestions on strengthening commercial engagement, while Gupta underlined the importance of sustained diaspora participation in building stronger economic linkages and widening India's institutional, business and cultural engagement in Latin America.

Engagement in Brazil

On september 23, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called on the Acting Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Appellate Judge Ricardo Couto de Castro, during his study tour to Brazil, pushing for deeper institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange between India and Brazil. The meeting took place at the Presidency of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), where both dignitaries exchanged views on democratic governance, public institutions, and other areas of mutual interest, according to an official press release issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat. (ANI)

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