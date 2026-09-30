Himachal Pradesh High Court Promotes Eight Officers To Senior Posts

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday promoted eight officers and officials of different cadres, including appointments to posts of Additional Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Secretary and Private Secretary.

Details of Promotions

As per an official statement issued by the High Court, Urmila, Deputy Registrar, has been promoted and appointed as Additional Registrar. Tarun Mahajan, Secretary, has been promoted and appointed as Deputy Registrar, while Keshav Ram Sharma, Private Secretary, has been promoted and appointed as Secretary. Rishi Mukherjee, Judgment Writer, has been promoted and appointed as Private Secretary.

Further, Rajiv Negi, Clerk, has been promoted and appointed as Senior Assistant, and Satish Kumar, Restorer, has been promoted and appointed as Clerk. Raju and Sher Singh, Gestetner Operators, have also been promoted and appointed as Restorers.

The promotions were announced by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh here today. (ANI)

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