For Nimrat Kaur, Typecasting Isn't A Bad Thing Good Writing Is Key

Typecasting has long been a part of an actor's journey in the entertainment industry, but Nimrat Kaur believes it is not necessarily a 'bad thing.' The actor, known for her performances in films and shows such as 'Airlift', 'Dasvi', 'Homeland' and 'The Family Man', recently shared her views on being typecast, saying she is open to exploring different genres as long as the writing excites her.

Speaking to ANI, Nimrat said she believes an actor should be willing to take on whatever role comes their way, provided it offers something interesting to work with. She added that she likes to remind herself of her ability to adapt to different characters.

“...I can do anything that's given to me, that excites me. I can do everything. That is what I like to tell myself as an actor,” she said.

The actor also spoke about her desire to work across genres, including revisiting a genre she has already explored. For Nimrat, the deciding factor is the quality of the writing and how she can bring a character to life on screen.

“Of course, I'd like to do absolutely everything. Every genre, everything that I have not done yet or repeat a genre that I've done. It's up to how excellent and how fantastic the writing is and how best I can put,” she said.

'Being typecast is not always a bad thing'

Reflecting on the subject, the 'Airlift' actor said being typecast is not always“a bad thing”, as it can mean that a performance has made enough of an impression for people to want to see more of it. However, she also said she would not want to be“boxed into parts” that leave her repeating the same kind of performance.

“So being typecast is not always a bad thing. Because that also means that you're doing something well enough for it to want to be repeated, you know. I'd like to stay away from, you know, being kind of like boxed into parts because I feel like then I'll stop having fun and I'll sound the same everywhere, you know,” she added.

Nimrat Kaur's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Nimrat was last seen in 'The Family Man 3', featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. Created by Raj and DK, the series follows Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a middle-class man balancing family life with his work as an intelligence officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)