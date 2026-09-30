Virat Kohli Rises To 2Nd In ODI Rankings Shubman Gill Stays On Top

Gill, Kohli Dominate ODI Batting Rankings

India's star batter Virat Kohli's stunning 139* against the West Indies in the 1st ODI has propelled him to second place in the latest ODI batting rankings. Kohli's 55th ODI century, and 86th international hundred across formats, earned him a rating of 796 and lifted him one place in the rankings, as per the ICC website. The former India captain now trails only teammate Shubman Gill, who strengthened his position at the top with a century of his own in the same match. Gill leads the rankings with 816 rating points.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, with 794 points, is the only player preventing an all-Indian top three, while former captain Rohit Sharma occupies fourth place with 719 points.

Other Notable Movers

Over in England, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis made a move of his own, up three spots to a career-best seventh (674) thanks to his 121 in Leeds, while Harry Brook closes in on a top ten spot, moving one spot to 11th (650) thanks to a half-century at The Oval. Brook sits just three rating points from Ireland's Harry Tector (653).

Bavuma, Breetzke Jump Up the Ladder

Meanwhile in South Africa, Temba Bavuma's century against Australia led to a 10-spot jump to 32nd (556), and Matthew Breetzke continues his rise in international standing, going up 19 places to 21st (607). David Miller, who too feasted with runs (142 off 93 balls in the second ODI), re-entered the rankings at 41st.

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