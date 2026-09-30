Himachal: 2,000 Sheep, Goats Feared Dead In Heavy Snow At Rupin Pass

2,000 Animals Feared Buried in Snowfall

Around 2,000 sheep and goats are feared to have been buried under heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Wednesday, adding that a rescue team has reached the Rupin Pass to assess the extent of the loss.

Negi, while speaking to reporters in Shimla, said the incident occurred amid heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Kinnaur, where local shepherds traditionally migrate with their sheep and goats towards winter pastures.

"Heavy snowfall occurred in the high-altitude areas of Kinnaur on September 27. At the same time, shepherds were crossing the Rupin Pass with their herds towards their winter pastures. Because of the sudden snowfall, a large number of sheep and goats are believed to have been buried under the snow," Negi said.

Rescue Operation Launched

He said the exact number of animals that had died could not yet be established because the area remained covered under several feet of snow.

According to the minister, a rescue operation was launched after the administration received information about the incident.

"I directed the SDM concerned to constitute a rescue team. The team includes local shepherds, volunteers, Home Guards, police personnel and Revenue Department officials, including Patwaris and Kanungos," he said.

Assessment Difficult Amid Heavy Snow

The rescue team reached the top of Rupin Pass on Wednesday and established contact with the minister through a satellite phone, Negi said.

"They have reported that there is more than three feet of snow at the location. According to the shepherds accompanying the team, around 2,000 sheep and goats may have been buried under the snow," he said.

Negi cautioned that the figure was only a preliminary estimate and that the actual number of animals lost would be known only after the snow receded sufficiently for a proper counting exercise.

He said the rescuers could currently see only some of the larger animals, particularly those with horns, protruding from the snow, while the smaller sheep and goats remained buried and their condition could not yet be ascertained.

"At present, we cannot give an exact figure. Once the snow melts or the area becomes accessible, a proper assessment and counting will be possible," Negi said.

The minister said there had been no report of loss of human life in the incident so far.

"Fortunately, there has been no loss of human life. The people accompanying the herds were able to come down to lower elevations, where the snow was comparatively less," he said.

Government Pledges Relief

He said some shepherds had turned back when the snowfall intensified, while others who had already crossed the pass were unable to return immediately because of the worsening weather conditions.

Negi said the weather had improved during the last two days, allowing the rescue team to finally reach the affected area.

"The weather remained bad for nearly two days after the incident, because of which no team could reach the location. The weather has improved now and the rescue team has reached the spot," he said.

He said another team, including veterinary and other departmental officials, would also be sent to the area to undertake a detailed assessment of the loss.

"We will send a second team as well, including veterinary department officials, so that the actual loss can be assessed properly," Negi said.

The minister said the government would provide relief to the affected shepherds after the assessment and would explore the possibility of providing assistance under a special relief package.

"Once the assessment is completed, relief will be provided according to the loss. We will also try to bring the affected people under a special relief package so that they receive adequate assistance," he said.

Incident Highlights Shepherds' Plight

Negi said the incident highlighted the difficulties faced by shepherd communities migrating through high-altitude mountain passes during the seasonal transition.

He said shepherds travelling through areas such as Rupin Pass carry essential supplies with them, but sudden changes in weather can make movement extremely difficult.

"When the snowfall started, some people who had not yet crossed the area returned. But for those who had already crossed the pass, coming back was not possible. When the snowfall intensified, the animals that could not move ahead were left behind," he said.

The minister said the government would wait for the rescue teams to complete their assessment before determining the exact scale of the damage and the compensation required. He added that the immediate priority was to reach the affected area, assess the condition of the animals and provide relief to the shepherds. (ANI)

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