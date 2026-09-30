Deloitte India, Avolution Partner For Enterprise Architecture And AI

Deloitte India and Avolution announce a strategic alliance to advance enterprise architecture and AI governance, aiming to help organisations navigate increasingly complex technology setups and make structured transformation decisions through Avolution's ABACUS platform.

Deloitte India will lead the implementation of ABACUS by deploying its technology strategy and transformation advisory. The deployment seeks to provide clients with a consolidated view of business and technical systems, linking applications, data, technology, and artificial intelligence capabilities to support long-term organisational decisions.

Leveraging the ABACUS Platform

The ABACUS platform uses adaptive enterprise modelling and impact analysis to evaluate architectural dependencies, operational risks, and the delivery implications of major system alterations. Additionally, its AI governance framework monitors model usage, tracks compliance parameters, and assesses potential vulnerabilities across corporate systems.

Deloitte India will combine this data with its operating model design and technology advisory to assist chief information officers and business leaders in aligning IT priorities with overarching corporate strategy.

Executive Insights on the Partnership

Aakash Tyagi, Partner, Technology Strategy & Transformation, Deloitte India said,“As organisations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, enterprise architecture is becoming a critical enabler of business agility and technology modernisation.”

“Through our alliance with Avolution, we are combining Deloitte India's technology strategy and transformation capabilities with the power of the ABACUS platform to help organisations address technology debt, strengthen AI governance and make more informed investment decisions,” he added.

Tyagi also noted that this combined strategy supports broader commercial value, stating,“Together, we are helping clients unlock greater value from their technology ecosystems and drive sustainable, technology-led growth.”

Avolution Chief Executive Officer Richard Ward said,“Every organisation wants to move faster with AI, but you cannot automate what you cannot see. Deloitte India's delivery expertise combined with the ABACUS platform gives even the most complex global enterprises a clear view of their technology landscape.”

He added that such structural clarity helps organisations in“enabling them to retire legacy constraints, optimise investments and build the foundations for an agentic future.”

Market Focus and Future Expansion

The alliance will initially centre on banking, insurance, and financial services institutions across South Asia, designating India as the primary operating market.

Deloitte India and Avolution plan to broaden the joint initiative over time by introducing sector-specific architectural frameworks, enterprise transformation services, and integrated value realisation models.

The companies also look to pursue future deployments in government, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy domains to assist entities in meeting regulatory guidelines and operational benchmarks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)