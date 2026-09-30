Rs 9000 For A New LPG Connection? Here's Why Two Small Cylinders Can Cost This Much

Planning to get a new LPG connection with two small cylinders? Here's a breakdown of the ₹9,000 cost, including possible deposits, equipment charges and other expenses you should check before paying.

Consumers in Tamil Nadu are facing a tough time right now. They cannot get new domestic LPG connections easily. Distributors from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are rejecting new applications. DT Next reported this issue recently. Distributors have stopped taking applications both online and offline.

Distributors are offering a 10 kg composite cylinder as an alternative for people who need LPG urgently. You have to spend between Rs 9,100 and Rs 9,250 for two 10 kg composite cylinders. DT Next shared this pricing detail. A new consumer has to pay a much higher initial cost compared to the regular method.

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This composite cylinder is very different from the regular steel cylinder. It has multiple layers and weighs much less. Indian Oil calls this cylinder Xtralite. It features a high-density polyethylene inner layer, a fiberglass reinforced composite layer, and an outer jacket.

You can easily carry this lightweight cylinder. You can also see the LPG level from the outside. Indian Oil confirms that this cylinder never rusts.

Select distributors in major cities are selling this 10 kg cylinder right now. They sell it under the non-subsidized domestic category. You have to pay a security deposit of Rs 3,000 for one 10 kg composite cylinder. Indian Oil mentions this on their Xtralite information page.

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A regular 14.2 kg domestic LPG connection usually costs much less. Indian Oil charges a Rs 2,200 security deposit for the cylinder. You pay Rs 250 for the pressure regulator. The company takes Rs 118 for installation and Rs 118 for the demo. The customer card costs Rs 59. You might also pay extra for the safety tube.

A new regular connection costs around Rs 3,000 in total. But some distributors in Tamil Nadu are charging between Rs 9,100 and Rs 9,250 for the alternative setup. DT Next reported this massive price difference for two 10 kg composite cylinders.

You must note one important thing here. The Rs 9,100 to Rs 9,250 amount is not the price of a single cylinder. Distributors are quoting this total initial cost for the alternative setup with two composite cylinders. Indian Oil lists the security deposit for a 10 kg composite cylinder separately. You should not confuse the refill price, security deposit, and other new connection charges.

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Distributors are offering the 10 kg composite cylinder only as a temporary alternative for new consumers. They do not have a clear timeline for bringing back regular domestic LPG connections. DT Next mentioned this in their report. Distributors are still supplying regular cylinders to existing consumers without any issues.

The official Indian Oil website clearly states that new 14.2 kg domestic connections are available on demand across the country. The current shortage in Tamil Nadu might just be a local distributor issue. You should not think that the government has stopped new connections permanently across India.

You should visit your official local LPG distributor if you need a new connection. You must ask them clearly about the current situation, total fees, security deposit, and the alternative cylinder arrangement.

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