MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Americore Resources Appoints Foster Wilson to Board of Directors

September 30, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Americore Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Foster Wilson to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Wilson brings more than 45 years of experience in the mineral resource sector, with extensive expertise spanning mineral exploration, exploration and reserve drilling, resource estimation, feasibility studies, permitting and project development.

From 1990 to 1999, Mr. Wilson was a member of the Technical Services Group at Placer Dome Exploration and has also worked in various technical capacities with Echo Bay and a number of junior mineral exploration companies.

Mr. Wilson served as President of Mesa Exploration Corp. from 2006 to 2021 and as a director of Alpha Lithium Corporation from 2016 to 2023. He currently serves as a director of Global Uranium Corp. and ASX-listed Fulcrum Lithium Ltd.

The Company believes Mr. Wilson's extensive geological, technical and public-company experience will complement Americore's existing team as the Company continues to advance the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada.

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer of Americore, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Foster to the Board of Directors. His more than four decades of experience across mineral exploration, resource development and public companies brings significant technical depth to Americore. Foster is already very familiar with the Trinity Silver Project and our objectives for the asset, and we look forward to benefiting from his experience as we continue advancing Trinity."

The Company also announces that Chris M. Healey has resigned as a director of Americore, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Healey for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Justin Hanka

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: +61 433 140 886

Americore Resources Corp.

#300 – 1455 Bellevue Avenue

West Vancouver, BC V7T 1C3

Tel: 604-662-8184

Website:

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Americore Resources Corp.