MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quantum eMotion Appoints Bernard Crotty to Its Board of Directors

September 30, 2026 7:38 AM EDT | Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent director, Bernard Crotty, to its Board of Directors, effective September 30th, 2026 Crotty is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Certicom Corp., a pioneer in elliptic-curve cryptography. Certicom Corp. licensed its security technology to major technology companies and was acquired in 2009 by Research In Motion, the company now known as BlackBerry Limited. Mr. Crotty also led Connetix Tiles, an identification and authentication company, and later served as President of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT. Earlier in his career, he practiced law as a partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP and as counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, adding cross-border legal and regulatory experience to his technology and governance background."Having worked in cryptography and security technology, I appreciate both the potential of QeM's products and the work required to bring them to market," said Mr. Crotty. "I am pleased to join the Board and contribute to the company's strategy, governance and commercial development."

"Bernard brings experience that is directly relevant to QeM's next stage," said Francis Bellido, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion. "Bernard understands how advanced cryptography can reach major commercial and government customers. As QeM expands its cybersecurity product offerings, Bernard's expertise and status as an independent director will be valuable in supporting market growth and ensuring the continuity of sound corporate governance."

Mr. Crotty was granted 500,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $2.48 per share. The options have a 10-year term and will vest equally on each monthly anniversary of the date of grant over a period of four years.

The Corporation also wishes to thank David Wayne Teeple who resigned as director of the Corporation effective September 30th, 2026. He is expected to continue to support the Corporation in other capacities.

"I also want to thank Wayne personally for the time, care and judgment he has given to Quantum eMotion," added Dr. Bellido. "His support has meant a great deal to me and to the company, and I am grateful for the part he has played in bringing us to this point," added Mr. Bellido.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) is developing quantum-secure cybersecurity technologies designed to protect digital systems, communications and data in an increasingly complex cyber-threat environment. The Corporation's technology portfolio combines quantum-generated entropy, quantum-safe cryptography and cybersecurity technologies designed for applications across enterprise, cloud, communications, critical infrastructure and other security-sensitive environments. For more information, visit or contact: