UN Warns Gaza Residents Still Face Complex Humanitarian Crisis

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RAMALLAH, Sept 30 (NNN-WAFA) -- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continue to face a complex humanitarian crisis despite some progress in the entry of food supplies, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Acting United Nations (UN) Special Coordinator for the West Asia Peace Process and UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Ramez Alakbarov said problems with water, sanitation, shelter and waste management persist, while reliance on aid and cash assistance remains high amid the lack of recovery in the labour market.

In a press interview, Alakbarov said the UN continues to provide support in water and sanitation, health, debris removal, education and assistance to farmers in Gaza.

He noted that more than 300,000 children in Gaza are receiving education in temporary learning spaces, while only a limited proportion of land remains available for agricultural activity.

He said United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) continues to operate in Gaza despite restrictions imposed on it, adding that more than 8,000 people remain missing under the rubble across the Strip.

Alakbarov said Gaza residents have expressed their desire not to spend another winter in tents, but to return to schools and work, contribute to rebuilding their communities and restore water, sanitation and electricity services.

In the West Bank, the UN coordinator described the situation as“extremely tense,” citing continued settlement expansion, settler violence, movement restrictions and economic pressures.

He said the UN is providing grants, cash assistance, and legal support to affected families and communities.

On the political track, Alakbarov stressed that“there is no alternative to the two-state solution,” emphasising the need to address the Palestinian issue comprehensively, rebuild trust, end incitement to violence, and support the unity of Palestinian institutions.

--NNN-WAFA