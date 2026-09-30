Senior Lecturer in Healthcare Engineering (Robotics and Mechatronics), King's College London

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Ildar Farkhatdinov is a senior lecturer in healthcare engineering (robotics and mechatronics). He is an internationally leading expert in assistive robotics and human–machine interaction with applications to rehabilitation, neurosciences and immersive environments. He is a principal investigator of several projects on wearable robotics, mobility assistance and haptic interfaces. Several of his research works have been recognised as the best paper or finalists for best paper awards at leading robotics conferences.

Before joining King's, he was an academic at Queen Mary University of London (2016–24) and was a postdoctoral research associate in the human robotics group of the Department of Bioengineering at Imperial College London (2013–16). He earned his PhD in robotics in 2013 (Sorbonne University, UPMC, France, supervised by Professor Vincent Hayward, Professor Hannah Michalska and Professor Alain Berthoz), his MSc in mechanical engineering in 2008 (KoreaTech, South Korea, supervised by Professor Jee-Hwan Ryu) and his BSc in automation and control in 2006 (Moscow University, Russia).

He has actively collaborated on a number of large-scale research projects: EPSRC NCNR to create novel robotic solutions for the nuclear industry; EU FP7 BALANCE to develop balance and robotic walking assistance for the elderly; and EU FP7 SYMBITRON to develop exoskeleton control for people with spinal cord injury.

He is a co-founder of Human Robotix Ltd, a London-based startup aiming to develop novel robotic technologies for human neuromuscular system research.

–present Senior Lecturer in Healthcare Engineering (Robotics and Mechatronics), King's College London

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