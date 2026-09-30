Senior Research Fellow in the Institute of Population Health & NIHR ARC North West Coast Social Care Theme Lead, University of Liverpool

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Dr Clarissa Giebel is Senior Research Fellow in the Institute of Population Health at the University of Liverpool, and Social Care Theme Lead at the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast. She is leading the Institute's Dementia Inequalities Research Group and national and international research on inequalities in dementia, including the European INTERDEM Taskforce on Inequalities in Dementia and the new ESRC/NIHR/Alzheimer's Society 5-year EquaDem Network Plus. In 2019, she set up the successful and growing public-facing Liverpool Dementia & Ageing Research Forum, which enables knowledge and networking on dementia for different stakeholder groups. She is also the host of The Ageing Scientist podcast, and has jointly with her group co-produced and launched the Dementia Inequalities Game - an educational game to learn about dementia inequalities. She has published 160 papers, including three policy briefings, in the field.

As part of her work of engaging with social care organisations, she is leading the North West Coast Living Lab in Ageing & Dementia, which was set up in 2024. The NWC Living Lab in Ageing & Dementia is based on the successful Dutch original model from Maastricht University, and forms part of the Maastricht Living Labs across several countries. This innovative model embeds researchers in social care organisations to build capacity for the social care workforce and academics, and to co-produce research from the bottom up. The NWC Living Lab launched with 6 social care member organisations to start with.

She is the Principal Investigator on a number of dementia and health inequalities projects, including funded studies by the ESRC Newton Fund (Understanding the impact of political and stressful life events on the mental health of older Colombians); Alzheimer's Society (health inequalities in dementia care in the UK and the Netherlands); NIHR (Unmet mental health needs in paid and unpaid carers); and the ODA Seedfund (exploring the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions on the mental health of older adults in Uganda, Colombia, and India), and Co-I on the new NIHR Dementia & Neurodegeneration Policy Research Unit led by QMUL and Exeter.



2021–present Senior Research Fellow, University of Liverpool

2020–2021 Research Fellow, University of Liverpool

2017–2020 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Liverpool

2016–2017 Senior Research Associate, University of East Anglia 2011–2016 Research assistant, University of Manchester



2018 University of Manchester, PhD Psychoogy

2012 University of Leeds, MSc Memory and its Disorders 2011 University of Manchester, BSc (Hons) Psychology

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