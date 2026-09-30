Dark Kitchens Are Popping Up Everywhere, But What Are They And Why Does It Matter?

MENAFN - The Conversation) When you order food through an app, how much do you know about where you're purchasing from? This could be a restaurant on the local high street, or one located in a warehouse on a faraway industrial estate.

Some orders come from delivery-only businesses commonly known as dark kitchens. They are defined as technology-enabled commercial kitchens that operate primarily through online delivery platforms, preparing food for immediate consumption in response to on-demand orders.

They already account for about 15% of food retailers listed on three major delivery platforms in England. Their delivery-only model can reduce overheads, remove the need for public dining space and allow businesses to operate from more flexible locations.

There are, however, growing concerns around how“dark” these kitchens really are. A recent Sun investigation reported poor food-hygiene standards and suspected illegal working at one multi-kitchen site. The report did acknowledge that many dark kitchens meet the required standards. So, how much do we really know about these businesses?

Our research suggests consumers are generally unaware of what dark kitchens are. In our survey of 2,023 UK adults, only 25% had heard of them and 9% said they had knowingly bought food from one.

Consumer confusion

Adding to the confusion, these businesses are inconsistently named. Dark, ghost, cloud and virtual kitchens are among the most commonly used terms. Whatever we call them, the participants in our study wanted greater clarity at the point of ordering on where their food came from and how it was prepared. Once our participants were given a definition, 55% said they would consider buying from a dark kitchen.

Greater clarity could support better understanding and more consistent regulation, though this is easier said than done when local authorities have limited time, staff and budgets.

In another of our studies, 36 professionals drawn from 25 local authorities and national organisations involved with food regulation were asked about their practices around dark kitchens. Only 16 of these professionals were aware of at least one dark kitchen operating in their area. People working for the same authority did not always report the same number, suggesting inconsistent definitions and limited information-sharing between departments.

Only six authorities had an official working definition. Participants also described difficulties applying existing planning and regulatory frameworks to a business model that can change more quickly than the rules governing it.

This study concentrated on northern England and the group of professionals was relatively small. It cannot tell us how every local authority manages dark kitchens or how many businesses fail to meet legal standards. It does show that some authorities cannot confidently identify the businesses operating in their areas.

Food safety

Dark kitchens remain subject to food-safety law. Anyone starting a food business must register with the local authority at least 28 days before trading, and the premises may receive an unannounced inspection. The difficulty is ensuring these businesses are identified and treated consistently across planning, environmental health and public health departments.

The term“dark” refers to the lack of a consumer-facing physical storefront, rather than the quality or legality of the business. Even so, we need to consider the wider implications of delivery-only kitchens within local food environments.

Like many conventional takeaways, dark kitchens may sell foods high in fat, salt or sugar. Their position on delivery apps means access to these foods can be as simple as a few taps on a phone. This raises public health questions, although current evidence cannot show how dark kitchens contribute to poor health or if they offer less healthy food than conventional takeaways.

They may also sit outside planning policies designed around physical premises. Some councils restrict new hot-food takeaways near schools, often using geographical exclusion zones. A dark kitchen can operate outside such a zone while delivering within it, so we warn that these policies may be undermined.

It is also useful to be clear about what falls outside the definition. Home bakers, meals on wheels services and external event caterers would not usually be considered dark kitchens. Although they may prepare food away from the customer and arrange delivery, they do not primarily fulfil remote, on-demand orders for immediate consumption.

So why does this matter? Dark kitchens are already a significant part of online food ordering, while food, planning and public health policies still tend to focus on premises that customers can physically visit.

There are also questions about food allergies and intolerances when several brands or cuisines share the same preparation space. Businesses selling food online or by phone must provide allergen information before purchase and when the food is delivered. Delivery apps could make the premises behind each listing clearer, so customers know where their meal will be prepared.

The potential risks to food safety, allergen management and public health are not yet fully understood. Clearer definitions and better information-sharing between local authority departments would help regulators monitor these businesses. Greater transparency on delivery apps would also allow consumers to make informed choices about where their food comes from.