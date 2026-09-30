Tony Syme
- Senior Lecturer in Economics, Salford Business School, University of Salford
Dr. Tony Syme is a Senior Lecturer in Economics and Head of the Finance and Economics Subject Group at Salford Business School. Tony is an experienced academic with over 25 years' experience across the Universities of Warwick, Oxford and Salford, and has delivered courses within undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education. He is a Chartered Management and Business Educator at the Chartered Association of Business Schools.Experience
- 2003–present Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Salford 1999–2003 Lecturer in Economic History, University of Oxford
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment