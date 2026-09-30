Dr. Tony Syme is a Senior Lecturer in Economics and Head of the Finance and Economics Subject Group at Salford Business School. Tony is an experienced academic with over 25 years' experience across the Universities of Warwick, Oxford and Salford, and has delivered courses within undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education. He is a Chartered Management and Business Educator at the Chartered Association of Business Schools.

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