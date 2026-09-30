King Salman Int'l Stadium: What Is Already Known About Saudi Arabia's New Football Giant

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Saudi Arabia is planning one of the world's largest football stadiums in Riyadh, with the King Salman International Stadium set to accommodate more than 92,000 spectators and host the opening match and final of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium is planned as more than a football venue. Its design combines a huge seating bowl with green roofs, indoor gardens, public spaces and sports facilities spread across a much larger complex beside King Abdulaziz Park.

The project was unveiled in 2024 by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sport. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029, several years before the World Cup.

More Than 92,000 Seats for the Biggest Matches of the 2034 World Cup

King Salman International Stadium is planned to have a gross seating capacity of 92,760, making it the largest stadium proposed for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Its role in the tournament will be particularly significant. The venue is planned to host the opening match and final, as well as games from the group stage through the semifinals.

After the World Cup, the stadium is planned to serve as the main home of the Saudi national football team and host major sporting and entertainment events.

The stadium will include a Royal Box, hospitality skyboxes and lounges, 300 VVIP seats and 2,200 VIP seats. Large internal screens will also form part of the spectator experience.

The venue is also being designed with Riyadh's climate in mind, with cooling systems planned for the stadium.

Green Roofs and Gardens to connect the stadium with King Abdulaziz Park

One of the most distinctive elements of the project is the way the stadium is planned to connect with the landscape around it.

The venue will be located in northern Riyadh, next to King Abdulaziz Park. More than 96,500 square metres of green roofs and walls are planned across the stadium, while gardens will be incorporated into the building. The design is intended to connect the stadium with the park through surrounding green spaces and a valley running through the area.

A walking path on the roof will give visitors views over King Abdulaziz Park. The wider design moves away from the idea of a stadium standing separately from its surroundings. Instead, the building and the landscape are planned as parts of the same space, with landscaped routes linking the stadium to the surrounding facilities.

A nine-kilometre sports track will also connect the complex with King Abdulaziz Park.

Football, Athletics, Swimming and More Beyond Main Arena

The stadium will sit at the heart of a wider masterplan covering approximately 660,000 square metres. The surrounding facilities will cover about 360,000 square metres.

The plans include two additional football training fields, fan zones, an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and an athletics track. Outdoor courts for volleyball, basketball and padel are also planned.

The wider complex is intended to be used throughout the day, not only when major football matches are taking place. Commercial areas, recreational facilities and community sports spaces will form part of the masterplan, while the different facilities will be connected by the nine-kilometre sports track.

This will allow the site to accommodate training, recreational activities and other events outside the World Cup and other major football fixtures.

Designed for World Cup and Life After 2034

The stadium is being designed by Populous and is scheduled for completion in late 2029. Saudi authorities have also begun the procurement process for early works, with prequalification launched in April 2026 for an early-works contract.

Saudi Arabia was selected to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup in December 2024. Riyadh is planned to host eight of the tournament's 15 stadiums, with King Salman International Stadium designated for the opening match and final.

The 2029 completion target would leave several years for the stadium to be completed, tested and brought into regular use before the World Cup.

Once finished, King Salman International Stadium will combine a 92,760-seat football arena with training grounds, swimming and athletics facilities, public spaces, landscaped areas and commercial facilities.

The result will be a stadium designed not only for the biggest matches of the 2034 World Cup, but also as a permanent sports and recreation venue for Riyadh long after the tournament has ended.

Photos: Populous