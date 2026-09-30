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Drone Debris Falls Into Yard Of Private Residence In Kyiv's Pechersk District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“In the Pecherskyi district, debris fell into the yard of a private building,” Klitschko wrote.Read also: Five killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks primarily targeting energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Region
As previously reported, the number of casualties in Kyiv from the Russian missile and drone attack on September 30 has risen to five, with two people kille d.
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