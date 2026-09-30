Ministry, GIZ Launch Project To Support Jordan's Municipalities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 30 (Petra) – Secretary-General for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Local Administration, Mohammad Omoush, on Wednesday inaugurated a workshop to launch the "Cash for Green Services" project.

The project came following cooperation between the Ministry of Local Administration and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), with support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

It aims to improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees, while simultaneously strengthening municipal capacities, developing solid waste management services, and enhancing cleanliness and environmental sustainability within local communities.

In the presence of Jonas Lucas, Development Counsellor at the German Embassy in Jordan, Omoush emphasized the project's importance in supporting the Ministry of Local Administration's efforts to boost "efficiency" of the solid waste management system at the municipal level.

Talking at the launching ceremony, Omoush highlighted the goal of improving services provided to citizens and assisting municipalities in implementing practical, sustainable interventions that contribute to a cleaner environment.

He also urged partnership and coordination among national entities, municipalities, and international partners to ensure the achievement of the project's targeted outcomes.

During its implementation period, the project will provide 4,684 temporary job opportunities, based on a "Cash for Work" approach, across 10 targeted municipalities.

These opportunities involve activities related to municipal waste management services, such as waste collection, source segregation, and recycling, which would contribute to making local waste management systems safer and more sustainable.

In turn, workshop participants, representing the Ministries of Labor and Health, the National Aid Fund, the Social Security Corporation, and participating municipalities, discussed the technical, administrative, and procedural arrangements required to transition the project to the implementation phase.

The attendees also defined roles, responsibilities, and coordination mechanisms among the various entities engaged in the process.

The project focuses on strengthening municipalities' role and fostering their ownership of the implementation process by identifying local needs and priorities, organizing waste management activities, supervising work execution, and verifying outcomes.

Recruitment, registration, and employment-related procedures will be coordinated in collaboration with relevant national institutions, with GIZ's technical, financial, and procedural support.

The project would create thousands of temporary income and generate opportunities for the most vulnerable groups.

It would also improve municipal waste management services, enhance public cleanliness, and support local communities in achieving "sustainable" solutions with impacts that extend beyond the duration of the temporary employment opportunities.

//Petra//AG