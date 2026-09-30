Energy Fund, Mercy Corps Partner To Provide Solar Heaters, Training In Azraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, Chairman of of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), on Wednesday signed an agreement between the fund and Mercy Corps, under the "Tabiaa" project to support the sustainability and climate resilience of local communities and promote clean energy solutions in Azraq district.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Kharabsheh said climate change has become a "reality" that requires strengthening communities' ability to withstand and adapt to its effects, expressing hope the agreement would be a step to achieve "wider" cooperation.

Mercy Corps Programs Director Candice Branchoux said the program will provide solar systems for more than 40 households and train young people in renewable energy and energy efficiency to improve their job prospects.

As for its scope, she said the program will provide solar water heating systems for 40 low-income households, along with training and community awareness on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

JREEEF CEO Rasmi Hamzeh said the project targets a number of households in Azraq district in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development. He said it includes the design, installation, operation and maintenance of solar water heaters, and awareness sessions on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Hamzeh said the project also will provide training for young men and women from the area in renewable energy and energy efficiency skills.

He called for building on the partnership to develop future programs covering wider areas, which would help improve living conditions for beneficiary households and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of local communities.

//Petra// NQ