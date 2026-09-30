NCFA, ESCWA To Review Jordan's Legal Framework For Older Persons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The National Council for Family Affairs (NCFA) will prepare an assessment of Jordan's legal and regulatory framework for the rights of older persons, in cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the National Committee for Older Persons.

The study will assess adequacy of existing relevant legislation, identify legal and regulatory gaps, and develop recommendations aimed at strengthening protections for older persons.

The announcement comes ahead of the International Day of Older Persons, observed annually on October 1.

This year's theme: "The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives," focuses on adapting policies, legislation, and institutions to demographic change.

NCFA Secretary-General Mohammad Miqdadi said the study would review Jordanian legislation related to older persons and assess its alignment with changing needs and relevant international standards and agreements.

As for its methodology, he said the research will also compare Jordan's framework with relevant international standards and Arab legislation, consult government bodies and other stakeholders, and develop practical legislative recommendations.

Miqdadi said the findings are expected to help national authorities identify legislative priorities and determine whether Jordan needs a more comprehensive legal framework covering the rights and protection of older persons.

On its axes, the study will examine issues, including protection from violence, abuse, exploitation, and marginalization, as well as access to healthcare, social protection, participation, and independent living.

ESCWA Population Affairs Officer Sara Salman said the assessment would provide specialized analysis of Jordan's existing legal framework and draw on regional and international experience.

She added that cooperation would also focus on adapting policies and legislation to demographic changes and the growing number of older persons.

The study's findings are expected to serve as a reference for policymakers, legislative bodies, and executive authorities in identifying strengths and gaps in the existing framework and considering possible legal reforms.

The initiative falls within the work of the National Committee for Older Persons, established in 2012, to coordinate among national institutions and oversee the implementation and development of the National Strategy for Older Persons and its action plans.

//Petra// AO