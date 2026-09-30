SSC: Active Insured Individuals In Jordan Reach 1.68 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 30 (Petra) - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) reported on Wednesday that the number of active insured individuals reached 1,685,387 at the end of September, marking a 4.3 percent increase from 1,615,664 during the same period last year.

The SSC credited the growth to strategic measures seeking to expand social protection across workforce sectors. Primary drivers include expanded electronic integration with government entities, automated onboarding, inclusion of foreign workers, and targeted field inspections.

Inter-agency data integration enabled the SSC to systematically identify uninsured workers. To address foreign labor coverage, an electronic notification system now alerts non-compliant businesses to regularize worker statuses, with automatic enrollment applied where required.

Additionally, the SSC contacted thousands of active sole proprietorships holding valid business licenses to verify operational status and register eligible employees. Field inspections were deployed to verify actual workplace operations, enforce legal compliance, and safeguard workers' insurance rights.

//Petra// HA