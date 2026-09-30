AGM Group Advances AI Inference Strategy, Storage Integration And Server Deliveries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addressing data requirements for large model inference and AI agents to expand opportunities for all-flash server sales and technical services revenue

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH,“AGM Group” or the“Company”) today outlined its business development plans for AI inference and AI agent applications. Building on its previously disclosed storage chip procurement plans and the commencement of mass production and deliveries of all-flash servers, the Company intends to advance product adaptation for specific applications, customer validation and expanded product deliveries to expand revenue opportunities from AI infrastructure hardware sales and technical services.

On February 5, 2026, the Company announced a strategic procurement initiative for enterprise-grade NAND flash memory and associated controller chips to support the development of its AI all-flash storage servers. On September 3, 2026, it disclosed that mass production and deliveries of all-flash servers had commenced. The current business priorities focus on further applying these supply chain and systems engineering capabilities to enterprise AI deployment scenarios.

Focusing on Data Infrastructure for AI Inference and Agent Applications

As enterprises deploy large models for knowledge retrieval, business analytics and AI agent applications, activities such as model loading, access to enterprise knowledge bases and the recording of application activity create differing requirements for data access speed, reliability and storage costs. The Company believes that providing validated storage and server solutions for these scenarios represents a business opportunity in the AI infrastructure market.

AGM intends to evaluate all-flash server configurations and software adaptations for these scenarios, with a focus on validating concurrent data access, stability during continuous operation and deployment costs. These optimizations are intended to help customers organize and access the data required by AI applications more effectively. Specific performance characteristics and suitability for particular use cases will be subject to actual testing and customer validation.

Extending from Storage Chip Selection to Server System Delivery

The Company intends to advance the coordinated selection and integration of enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, storage controllers and server architectures. Together with firmware, storage management software and thermal design, these components are intended to support product configurations for different AI application requirements. Chip supply stability, system compatibility and per-unit delivery costs will be priorities for subsequent procurement and product optimization.

AGM's hardware engineering experience in ASIC design and specialized computing equipment provides a foundation for evaluating chip and system co-design. At this stage, the chip-related work proposed for its AI business primarily involves the selection, procurement, adaptation and system integration of storage components.

Expanding Revenue Opportunities through Product Deliveries and Technical Services

The Company intends to pursue technical discussions, product validation and commercial negotiations based on the deployment requirements of enterprise customers and computing service providers, and to schedule production and deliveries against confirmed orders. It aims to gradually expand its AI hardware business through sales of complete servers and associated systems.

Beyond hardware deliveries, AGM intends to evaluate the integration of deployment support, performance tuning and ongoing technical support into customer solutions, seeking follow-on service opportunities after equipment sales. Pricing arrangements and financial contributions from these services will depend on customer requirements and final contract terms.

As customers expand their AI deployments, additional capacity, system upgrades and maintenance support may increase each customer's purchasing requirements over the equipment lifecycle. The Company will focus on order conversion, actual deliveries, repeat purchases, project gross profit and cash collections to assess the quality of business growth. Revenue contributions will depend on actual contract performance and recognition under applicable accounting standards.

Management Commentary

Dr. Bo Zhu, Chief Executive Officer of AGM Group Holdings Inc., commented:

“As AI moves from model development into enterprise applications, customers are paying closer attention to deployment costs, data access efficiency and the operational stability of the overall infrastructure. We aim to apply AGM's hardware engineering experience to these specific needs and provide customers with practical solutions that span storage chip selection, system design and product delivery.

“Our next priorities are customer validation, conversion of opportunities into confirmed orders and delivery execution. As server sales and related services develop, we aim to increase the revenue contribution from our AI business and provide investors with greater visibility into our business direction and growth potential through verifiable commercial progress.”

As projects progress, the Company intends to provide timely updates on validated product configurations and application testing results, customer collaborations and orders that can be disclosed, as well as deliveries and related revenue developments. These business plans do not constitute quantitative revenue or profit guidance.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is a technology company engaged in high-performance hardware and computing equipment. Its business encompasses ASIC design, specialized computing equipment, and AI storage and server solutions. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AI inference and AI agent applications, chip procurement and system integration, product adaptation, customer validation, order conversion, deliveries at scale, service models and future revenue contributions. These statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to factors including the progress of technology and product validation, chip supply and pricing, funding and working capital requirements, customer purchasing decisions, market competition, production costs, delivery and collection performance, applicable laws and regulations, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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