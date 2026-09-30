MEXC Adds Another 1,000 BTC To Guardian Fund, Strengthening User Protection

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today announced the addition of another 1,000 BTC to its Guardian Fun, marking the second major BTC allocation to the fund this year. The latest addition follows MEXC's May commitment to expand the Guardian Fund from $100 million to $500 million over two years, further strengthening the fund to keep pace with changing market conditions, security risks, and broader user protection needs.

Following the latest allocation, the Guardian Fund now comprises 100 million USDT and 2,000 BTC, further strengthening MEXC's user protection reserves as the digital asset industry continues to face evolving security risks. A series of security incidents across the industry has highlighted the changing risk landscape facing crypto platforms and users. Recent attacks have again demonstrated that security threats are not static, and that user protection requires ongoing investment in capital reserves, technology, and risk-management infrastructure.

MEXC's first 1,000 BTC allocation in May established Bitcoin as a long-term reserve component of the Guardian Fund alongside liquid USDT reserves. The latest addition marks the next stage of that strategy, reflecting MEXC's approach to treating user protection as a continuously reinforced system rather than a reserve established at a single point in time. MEXC will continue strengthening the fund as its global user base, asset coverage, and operating environment grow and change.

MEXC has made its Guardian Fund holdings publicly traceable on-chain through disclosed wallet addresses, enabling users to independently verify the reserves. The additional BTC further strengthens the fund as MEXC continues working toward its $500 million target while investing in security, transparency, and risk-management infrastructure designed to protect users over the long term.

“Security and user protection is not a one-time investment. It is a continuous commitment,” said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC.“The risks facing digital asset platforms continue to evolve, and the resources behind user protection need to evolve with them. Adding another 1,000 BTC to the Guardian Fund reflects our long-term approach to building stronger protection for users and ensuring that the infrastructure behind that protection continues to grow with MEXC.”

Guardian Fund wallet addresses



USDT: #tokentxn

First BTC allocation: 1MDVjZdX8QD212pT8Z8EMP7DuFQHKqN3mx Second BTC allocation: 19KYQDpyssRUtpfa4pfAWiNQLeysThd1us



About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Lucia Hu

PR manager at MEXC

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