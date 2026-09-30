Vision Alive Max By Holistic Health Labs Features Maquibright®, The Clinically Studied Maqui Berry Extract At The Research-Matched Dose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic Health Labs has announced that Vision Alive Max , its flagship eye-nutrition formula, features MaquiBright®, the branded, standardized maqui berry extract, at the same 30 mg dose used in published MaquiBright research. New bottles now name MaquiBright® directly, so shoppers can see exactly which extract is inside.

MaquiBright is a maqui berry (Aristotelia chilensis) extract standardized to 25% delphinidin. Earlier bottles described it by that technical name; new bottles state the branded name, so shoppers can match what's in the bottle to the extract that was actually studied.

Why the Name on the Label Matters

As consumers pay closer attention to supplement labels, one detail is easy to miss: a clinical study is run on one specific, standardized ingredient, while another product can list the same nutrient name sourced from a completely different generic extract at a different dose. Naming the branded form on the label lets a shopper verify the match themselves.

Holistic Health Labs says every shopper should be able to pick up a bottle of Vision Alive Max and see the exact branded ingredient, at the exact dose, used in the published research. The company describes MaquiBright as a clear example of how the formula is built.

One Standard Across the Whole Formula

MaquiBright follows the same standard as the rest of the formula. Vision Alive Max uses Lutemax® 2020, a patented marigold extract named on the back panel, supplying 10 mg lutein and 2 mg zeaxanthin isomers per capsule - the amounts used in published Lutemax research. Its 20 mg of Spanish saffron likewise matches the dose used in published saffron trials.

Each once-daily vegetarian capsule also contains 6 mg astaxanthin from algae, 280 mg wild bilberry from Europe, North American blueberry, and black currant. The formula contains no zinc, no synthetic vitamins, no artificial colors, and no fillers. Vision Alive Max is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-certified facility, and every batch is tested by an independent third-party lab.

A Note for Existing Customers

Bottles that list "Maqui Berry (Aristotelia chilensis), Std. to 25% Delphinidin" contain the same MaquiBright extract; only the wording on the bottle is different.

Helping Customers Identify Authentic Vision Alive Max

Vision Alive Max has been sold by Holistic Health Labs since May 2020, with more than 95,000 orders shipped. The company encourages customers to purchase through its official channels:

visionalivemax.com, holistichealthlabs.com, and the Holistic Health Labs storefront on Amazon, where the buy box reads "Sold by Holistic Health Labs." Bottles sold by Holistic Health Labs name Lutemax 2020 on the back panel and carry a stamped lot code and expiration date on the base. First-time orders are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Visit visionalivemax.com for more information.

About Holistic Health Labs

Holistic Health Labs is a supplement company focused on formulas built around named, standardized ingredients at research-matched doses. Its flagship product, Vision Alive Max, is a once-daily eye-nutrition capsule manufactured in the USA and third-party tested for every batch.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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