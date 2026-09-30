Mink Therapeutics Selected For ARPA-H-Funded Initiative To Advance Room-Temperature Cell Therapy

ARPA-H has committed up to $87 million across the four-year BoSS program to reduce cold-chain dependence and expand access to cell-based medicines

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that its clinical-stage agenT-797 iNKT platform has been selected as a therapeutic cell system within an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)-funded team developing technologies intended to enable living cell therapies to be stored and transported at room temperature.

The effort is part of ARPA-H's BioStabilization Systems (BoSS) program, a four-year initiative pursuing what the agency describes as a“200-degree leap” from cryogenic storage near -196°C toward room-temperature storage near 21°C. ARPA-H has committed up to $87 million across the BoSS program to develop technologies designed to reduce dependence on cold-chain infrastructure and expand the reach of advanced biologic medicines.

MiNK is a member of the Reversible Ambient Biostabilization (RAB) team led by The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc. (“Draper”), with participation from Likarda, CPSI Biotech, OFC Life Sciences, Case BioSciences, the University of Colorado Boulder, and Fresenius Kabi. The team will use artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted design of experiments to optimize formulation, quiescence induction parameters, hydrogel composition, and recovery media. They will use freeze-assisted droplet drying to achieve a stable product.

“Cold-chain logistics remain one of the most significant barriers to scaling access to allogeneic cell therapies,” said Jennifer Buell, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics.“In our randomized Phase 2 trial in acute lung injury, we have already delivered agenT-797 to mechanically ventilated patients within days of regulatory authorization, even in an active conflict zone. Removing the cold chain could take that deployability to a new level: a living immune therapy stocked like a conventional drug and administered wherever critically ill patients present, including remote, resource-limited, and austere settings.”

As a core member of the RAB team, MiNK will bring its clinical-stage allogeneic iNKT platform, proprietary cGMP manufacturing infrastructure, cell-therapy development expertise, and clinically relevant production requirements to the development and evaluation of room-temperature stabilization technologies.

“iNKT cells are a rigorous benchmark for stabilization because their value lies in rapid, coordinated function: they activate within hours and orchestrate both innate and adaptive immunity, so any approach must preserve that full functional program, not just viability,” said Nils Rudqvist, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research at MiNK Therapeutics.“And because iNKT cells do not require human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matching, one manufacturing run can supply many patients. Pairing that scalability with room-temperature stability could take cell therapy beyond the specialized centers equipped for cryopreserved products and bring it to community hospitals and patients worldwide.”

For MiNK, the collaboration advances a broader strategy of developing deployable living medicines: allogeneic immune therapies designed not only for scalable manufacturing but ultimately for practical distribution and administration wherever there are patient needs.

About the ARPA-H BoSS Program

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's (ARPA-H) BioStabilization Systems (BoSS) program aims to develop technologies that enable cell therapies and other biologic medicines to be produced, stored, and transported at room temperature. If successful, the program has potential to eliminate the need for deep-freeze“cold chain” infrastructure that biologics rely on today. Drawing on approaches inspired by nature and materials science, BoSS seeks to make advanced medicines more affordable, resilient, and accessible to patients across the country, including remote and resource-limited communities. Additional information is available at arpa-h.gov/explore-funding/programs/boss.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its lead program, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy in clinical development for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and severe pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-directed iNKT programs designed for tissue-specific immune activation, supported by a scalable manufacturing platform intended to make immune reconstitution therapies more durable, accessible, and globally deployable.

About agenT-797

agenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as“master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors. Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024 ) and combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications. 2024).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the goals, timelines, and potential outcomes of the ARPA-H BoSS program, the potential benefits of biostabilization technology for agenT-797 and MiNK's broader iNKT platform, and MiNK's role within the RAB team. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in MiNK's most recent SEC filings, and actual results may differ materially. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

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