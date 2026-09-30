American Lithium Minerals, Inc. Announces Completion Of PCAOB Audit And Planned Uplisting To OTCQB In Fourth Quarter 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) today announced that it has successfully completed its, marking a major milestone in the Company's capital-markets strategy. With audited financials now finalized, AMLM confirms its intention to

Audit Completion and OTCQB Eligibility

The Company's completion of a full PCAOB audit satisfies one of the core eligibility requirements for OTCQB, including:



Audited annual financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP

Current SEC-equivalent reporting compliance Minimum bid price and corporate governance standards



This achievement positions AMLM to transition from the OTC market to OTCQB, a tier recognized for higher reporting transparency and investor-focused disclosure.

Strategic Advantages of Uplisting to OTCQB

Uplisting to OTCQB is expected to provide AMLM with several material benefits:



Enhanced Credibility - OTCQB issuers must meet stringent financial reporting and governance standards, improving institutional and investor confidence.

Greater Market Visibility - OTCQB companies receive expanded market data distribution, including real-time quotes through major financial platforms.

Improved Liquidity - The OTCQB tier historically supports higher trading liquidity due to increased investor access and transparency.

Broader Investor Base - Many U.S. and international brokers permit trading of OTCQB securities but restrict OTC securities. Strengthened Capital-Markets Positioning - OTCQB status supports future financing initiatives, strategic partnerships, and potential uplisting to senior exchanges.



Management Commentary

President Frank Kristan stated:“Completing our PCAOB audit is a foundational step in strengthening the company's financial reporting and governance. Uplisting to OTCQB in the fourth quarter will significantly expand our visibility, credibility, and access to capital as we advance our critical-minerals portfolio.”

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM's portfolio includes 11 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada.( )

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company's ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

1007 South Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

Telephone: (775) 587-6137

Email: ...

Website:

X / Twitter: American Mineral Resources (OTCID:AMLM) (@AMR_MineralRes) / X

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/american-mineral-resources