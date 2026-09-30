ROC Advances To Global Leader For Age Estimation Accuracy In NIST FATE AEV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranks #1 globally with lowest Mean Absolute Error on Visa, Application, and Mugshots datasets, strengthening its position in age assurance

Independent NIST results signal ROC's progression from U.S. leader to global leader in facial age estimation

DENVER, CO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the“Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and digital evidence solutions, today announced that its latest NIST submission achieved #1 global ranking in age estimation demonstrating accuracy across three primary datasets in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) Face Analysis Technology Evaluation for Age Estimation and Verification (“FATE AEV”). ROC also maintained its previously recognized #1 global position in the Child Online Safety evaluation for ages 13-16.

“ROC's latest NIST achievement moves us from U.S. leader to ranking #1 globally across three primary age estimation datasets, while maintaining our leading position in Child Online Safety,” said ROC Chief Executive Officer B. Scott Swann.“These results provide important independent validation of our technology, which we believe strengthens ROC's competitive position to grow across government and commercial customers seeking accurate, scalable, and cost-efficient age intelligence solutions.”

These results extend ROC's leadership in age estimation, adding Visa and Application to its #1 rankings in Mugshots and Child Online Safety. For organizations evaluating identity and biometrics technology, NIST's third-party measures offer an important benchmark for assessing performance across different operational environments and informing technology selection and procurement decisions.

ROC Chief Scientist and Co-Founder Dr. Brendan Klare, commented,“Six months ago, ROC landed the top spot among U.S. age estimation vendors in NIST FATE testing. Today, our ROC-003 algorithm ranks #1 globally in MAE on three of NIST's four primary datasets. This progress reflects the skill and persistence of the team behind our algorithms as we continue to push the science forward.”

“Age estimation is ready to play a bigger role in age assurance. Our goal is to give organizations a precise, low friction signal they can use to shape an experience, apply protections, or determine when additional verification is needed. ROC's latest NIST results demonstrate the accuracy this technology can achieve and its potential to support high-impact missions like child online safety,” added ROC Chief Operating Officer Blake Moore.

ROC's latest algorithm submission, ROC-003, achieved the lowest Mean Absolute Error (“MAE”) across the Visa, Application and Mugshots datasets for adults ages 18–30, ranking first globally on three of the four primary datasets evaluated. Importantly, the lower the MAE, the greater the accuracy to the age estimate. These results expand ROC's previously established leadership in age estimation and demonstrate continued improvements in algorithmic accuracy to confidently guide critical identification decisions.

NIST FATE is a government-run benchmarking program for face analysis tasks beyond recognition. For age estimation, the FATE Age Estimation & Verification (AEV) track is an ongoing evaluation of software algorithms that inspect face photos and produce an age estimate. NIST publishes results on accuracy and computational efficiency, and notes that facial age verification has been mandated in legislation in a number of jurisdictions, typically to protect minors. The AEV track is open to a worldwide community of developers under a standardized submission process.

Read ROC's Blog Post and Full NIST Scores here.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and digital evidence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,” and similar statements and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Therefore, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. ROC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) ROC's goals and strategies and (ii) ROC's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ROC's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is provided, and the forward-looking statements included herein are made, solely as of the date of this press release, and neither party undertakes any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

...



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

...

