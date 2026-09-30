CTS Introduces Its First Digital Temperature Sensor Platform, Expanding Smart Sensing Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading designer and manufacturer of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators, today announced the introduction of its first Digital Temperature Sensor platform, expanding the company's temperature sensing portfolio with high-accuracy digital sensing solutions designed to support a broad range of industrial, medical, transportation, and electronics applications.

This introduction marks a significant expansion of CTS's temperature sensing capabilities, complementing the company's established portfolio of temperature sensing technologies with digital communication functionality that enables simplified integration into modern connected systems.

Built around a high-accuracy digital sensing architecture, CTS Digital Temperature Sensors are designed to deliver reliable temperature measurement and digital communication capabilities for applications requiring precise monitoring and system-level intelligence. The platform supports a variety of probe styles and configurations, enabling engineers to select solutions that best fit their performance and installation requirements.

"With the introduction of our Digital Temperature Sensor platform, CTS is broadening its temperature sensing portfolio to better serve both existing and future customers," said Shahela Ali, Product Manager at CTS Corporation.

CTS Digital Temperature Sensors are designed for applications requiring accurate temperature monitoring, digital communication, and flexible packaging options. By adding digital sensing technology to its portfolio, CTS further strengthens its ability to support customers throughout the product development lifecycle, from initial design through production.

Key benefits include:



High-accuracy digital temperature measurement

Digital communications designed for simplified system integration

Multiple probe and housing configurations

Traceable temperature measurement capability CTS engineering and application support



The Digital Temperature Sensor platform is available in multiple configurations to support a wide range of application requirements.

For more information about CTS Digital Temperature Sensors, visit: Digital Temperature Sensor

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, serving customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

Media Relations Contact

Amela Smajlovic

Marketing Director

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at