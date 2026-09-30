RDCY Celebrates Completion Of Rafferty Center, Expanding Opportunities For Pensacola Youth
Located at 1301 West Gregory Street, the 10,000-square-foot center provides a new space for youth sports, tutoring and after-school programming in the Pensacola community.
The Rafferty Center features a multi-sport gym, spectator seating, classrooms, study areas and a concession stand. The facility will provide SYSA with additional space to expand its youth sports programs while creating opportunities for children to learn, participate and spend time in a positive community environment.RDCY shareholder Troy Rafferty
“We wanted to create a place where young people in this community can come together, compete, learn and grow,” said Rafferty.“Seeing the Rafferty Center completed and ready to serve local families is incredibly meaningful. I'm grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life, and I'm excited to see the opportunities this space will create for the next generation.”
The opening represents the culmination of a project focused on creating a dedicated facility for young people and expanding access to athletic and educational programming in the community.
With construction now complete, the Rafferty Center will serve as a home for expanded SYSA programming and provide a new gathering place for young people and families in the surrounding community.
About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa
Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.
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