David Albert, Long-Time Schleich Executive, To Assume The Role Of CEO And Lead The Company Into Its Next Phase Of Growth

Albert is an experienced internal leader who has been with the company for 12 years, holding a variety of leadership positions across the organization. He currently serves as President North America, where he has successfully led the company's second-largest market and contributed significantly to Schleich's international growth and transformation. He has also led Schleich's global eCommerce business, driving the development of Amazon, Direct-to-Consumer, and other digital channels as part of the company's broader growth strategy.

The appointment reflects Schleich's commitment to continuity, strong leadership, and the further execution of its long-term growth strategy.

“We are delighted to appoint David Albert as the next Chief Executive Officer of Schleich. During his 12 years with the company, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, commercial acumen, and a deep understanding of our brand, culture, and customers. His experience across multiple functions and geographies makes him uniquely qualified to lead Schleich into its next chapter.” said Chairman of the Advisory Board, Dr. Detlev Mohr.

The Advisory Board extends its sincere and special thanks to Dr. Manfred Ziegler, whose leadership was instrumental in securing Schleich's future during one of the most challenging periods in the company's history. As CEO, he successfully steered the company through a complex transformation, achieving financial and operational stabilization. His exceptional expertise, strategic judgment, and relentless dedication were critical in preserving and strengthening the business. Thanks to his leadership, Schleich emerges from this period on a solid foundation and well positioned for its next phase of growth and innovation.

Incoming CEO, Albert said:

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed CEO of Schleich. Having spent the last 12 years with this remarkable company, I have had the privilege of working alongside passionate colleagues, trusted partners, and dedicated customers around the world. Schleich has built an iconic brand that inspires children's imagination and storytelling every day. I look forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth and building on the strong foundations established over many years.”

The transition will take place over the coming months to ensure a seamless handover, with Albert officially assuming the role on January 1, 2027.

Annie Laurie Zomermaand, CCO and Managing Director of Schleich North America, will step into the role of President, North America. An accomplished industry veteran, Zomermaand has a track record for driving growth at global market leaders, including Lego Group, Leap Frog, and Learning Resources, before joining Schleich in 2019. Building on the strength and experience of the current team, we are well positioned to ensure seamless support and continued focus on our customers' success.

As Schleich enters this next chapter, the company remains focused on strengthening its global brand, accelerating innovation, expanding its international presence, and delivering sustainable long-term growth.