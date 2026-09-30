Esperion Therapeutics Offers Short-Term Option For Diuretic Management Before Escalation To IV For Patients With Heart Failure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Loop Diuretic Route of Administration Option Is Delivered As A Single-Use Nasal Spray –

– Nasal Route Offers a Direct Path to Systemic Absorption Without Relying on the GI Tract –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than six million Americans living with heart failure and healthcare systems increasingly focused on delivering care beyond traditional care settings, Esperion, a company wholly-owned by ARCHIMED, is launching a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ENBUMYSTTM (bumetanide nasal spray), a short-term nasal diuretic indicated for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure. As the healthcare landscape prepares for the implementation of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Ambulatory Specialty Model (ASM) in 2027, Esperion aims to educate clinicians, patients, and caregivers about available treatment options and the role novel routes of administration have in heart failure care.

"The implementation of the Ambulatory Specialty Model in 2027 reflects a broader transformation in how heart failure care is delivered and managed," said Bill Fairey, Interim President and CEO, Esperion.“We believe innovation extends beyond molecules to include how therapies are delivered. Through our acquisition of ENBUMYST, we have expanded Esperion's portfolio with a novel intranasal route of administration, and we are committed to helping stakeholders understand the full spectrum of treatment options available for patients living with heart failure."

“For many patients living with heart failure, worsening edema can quickly lead to an emergency department visit for IV therapy. The availability of intranasal bumetanide provides clinicians another treatment option for appropriate patients outside of traditional IV-dependent care settings,” said Andrew P. Ambrosy, MD, MPH, cardiologist and clinician-investigator at Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research and lead author of the ENBUMYST bioequivalence study.“Having a short-term, at-home intranasal treatment option available offers clinicians greater flexibility in how diuretic therapy can be delivered.”

To help patients, caregivers, clinicians, and healthcare stakeholders navigate an evolving heart failure care landscape, Esperion is advancing several education and awareness initiatives, including:



Strategic targeting of integrated delivery networks navigating the new ASM model effective in January 2027.

Focused educational materials for HCPs, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, as well as patients with heart failure and their caregivers.

Presence at several HF-focused medical meetings during the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

Partnerships with several leading patient and professional organizations, such as the Heart Failure Society of America, supporting medical professionals and heart failure patients. Initiation of robust data generation activities to support the use of ENBUMYST in heart failure treatment.



The Ambulatory Specialty Model (ASM) for heart failure is a mandatory Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) value-based payment model scheduled to launch on January 1, 2027, and continue through December 31, 2031. The model is designed to hold participating specialty providers accountable for the cost and quality of care delivered to Medicare beneficiaries with heart failure across selected geographic regions.

What is ENBUMYST?

ENBUMYST is a prescription medicine used in adults to treat swelling caused by excess fluid in the body (edema) from congestive heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease.

What is the most important information I should know about ENBUMYST?



ENBUMYST is a diuretic that helps your body remove fluid. Losing too much fluid can cause dehydration, low blood volume, and increase the risk of blood clots. Blood abnormalities may include decreased salts (electrolytes), and increased nitrogen, glucose and uric acid. The risk of these abnormalities is higher in elderly people, those using higher doses, or those who do not get enough electrolytes by mouth. You should not use ENBUMYST if you have severe electrolyte loss.

Tell your healthcare provider if you experience unusual thirst; dizziness or lightheadedness; weakness or tiredness; fast heart rate; dry mouth or tongue; sudden pain; redness or swelling in your joints; pain, swelling, redness, or warmth in your leg; shortness of breath or fast breathing; high blood sugar; dark urine; pale, tight, cool or clammy skin; muscle cramps; confusion.

Do not use ENBUMYST if you have low or no urine production or are allergic to bumetanide or to any of the ingredients in ENBUMYST.

Before using ENBUMYST, tell your healthcare provider if you have low electrolytes, are on a low-salt diet, have diarrhea, diabetes, nasal problems such as a runny or stuffy nose or polyps, a history of nasal injury or surgery, are or plan to become pregnant, are or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

ENBUMYST may cause serious side effects, such as worsening kidney function and ringing in the ears or hearing loss.

The most common side effects of ENBUMYST include dehydration, headache, muscle cramps, dizziness, low blood pressure, nausea, and abnormal brain functioning with certain liver problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of ENBUMYST. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information.

Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

About Esperion

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative cardiometabolic and rare/orphan disease therapies. The Company leverages deep domain expertise in ACLY biology to develop and commercialize transformative medicines for patients worldwide. Esperion currently markets two oral, once-daily, non-statin therapies for patients struggling to maintain their low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

With a broad U.S. commercial infrastructure and global approvals across more than 40 countries, Esperion is well positioned to serve as a partner-of-choice for global innovators seeking U.S. market access through acquisition, in-license, co-promotion and revenue share opportunities. In tandem, the Company is advancing its leadership in ACLY biology to build a diversified pipeline of novel product candidates, including treatments for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and renal diseases. For more information, visit esperion.com and follow Esperion on LinkedIn and X.

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ARCHIMED to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Animal & Environmental Health, Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Diagnostics, Healthcare IT, Life Science Tools & Services, and MedTech. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. ARCHIMED manages €9 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. For more information about ARCHIMED, please visit ARCHIMED.grou.

Esperion Contact Information:

Tiffany Aldrich

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(616) 443-8438