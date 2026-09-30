Monarch Private Capital Closes Four Affordable Housing Investments In August, Supporting 418 Homes Across Four Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly $158 million in development across South Carolina, Missouri and Georgia demonstrates continued investment in affordable housing

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital 418 affordable homes across South Carolina, Missouri and Georgia.

Together, the four developments represent approximately $157.6 million in projected development costs. The investments reflect Monarch's continued commitment to helping expand and preserve access to quality affordable housing while working alongside experienced development partners across the country.

“Affordable housing continues to be an urgent need in communities across the country,” said Brent Barringer, Partner and Managing Director, LIHTC, at Monarch Private Capital.“These investments demonstrate how the LIHTC program can bring together private capital, experienced development partners and public resources to help create and preserve quality affordable housing. We're proud to support these four communities and the partners working to make them possible.”

Monarch's August LIHTC closings include:

Gateway at Lancaster - Lancaster, South Carolina

Monarch's investment in Gateway at Lancaster, developed by Gateway, will support 50 affordable homes in Lancaster County. Located on North Park Drive in Lancaster, the development has a projected total development cost of approximately $17.4 million.

The project is expected to generate approximately $13.0 million in South Carolina state LIHTCs.

Trails at Bannister - Kansas City, Missouri

Trails at Bannister, developed by Pedcor, will provide 216 affordable homes at 6400 East Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jackson County development represents the largest of Monarch's four August closings, with projected development costs of approximately $78.7 million.

The project is expected to generate $5.0 million in Missouri state LIHTCs.

The Poinsette - Charleston, South Carolina

Monarch's investment in The Poinsette, developed by Humanities Foundation, will support 88 affordable homes at 55 Lee Street in Charleston. Located in Charleston County, the development has a projected total development cost of approximately $36.8 million.

The project is expected to generate approximately $3.9 million in South Carolina state LIHTCs.

Evergreen Senior - Marietta, Georgia

Evergreen Senior, developed by Prestwick, will provide 64 affordable homes in Cobb County at 879 Roswell Street in Marietta. The senior housing development has a projected total development cost of approximately $24.7 million.

The project is expected to generate $13.0 million in Georgia state LIHTCs.

“These closings also demonstrate the breadth of the communities and housing needs the LIHTC program can serve,” Barringer added.“From family housing in Lancaster and Kansas City to senior housing in Marietta, each development responds to a specific local need. We're pleased to work with strong partners who understand their communities and share our commitment to expanding access to quality affordable housing.”

Across the four August closings, Monarch's investments will support:



418 affordable homes

Nearly $157.6 million in projected development costs

Approximately $34.9 million in state LIHTCs

Four developments across three states



Monarch works with developers and investors throughout the life cycle of affordable housing investments, from underwriting and closing through construction, lease-up, compliance and ongoing asset management. The firm's affordable housing portfolio spans communities throughout the United States and reflects its broader mission of investing in projects that generate both financial and community impact.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that strengthen communities by creating energy, affordable housing, and jobs. Its funds provide predictable returns through federal and state tax credits in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, energy, and film. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch maintains offices and professionals across the United States, partnering with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders to advance sustainable economic growth.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

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470-283-8431

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