First Orion And Vodafone Continue European Expansion Of Branded Calling With Launch In Ireland

Key Takeaways



First Orion and Vodafone are expanding INFORM® Branded Calling to Ireland, building on launches in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Ireland is supported through the same Vodafone CAMARA-based API integration already incorporated into First Orion's platform, with no additional integration or development work required from First Orion. The launch advances First Orion and Vodafone's efforts to expand trusted business communications across Europe and globally.



NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in Transparency in Communications® and Branded Communications solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Vodafone, bringing network-based INFORM® Branded Calling capabilities to enterprise customers in Ireland. The launch marks the latest step in First Orion's efforts to expand trusted and recognizable business communications across Europe and globally.

The Ireland launch builds on First Orion and Vodafone's growing branded calling footprint in Europe, including the recent launch in the United Kingdom and an earlier deployment in Germany. Together, these markets demonstrate a scalable approach to extending branded calling across Vodafone networks and helping enterprises establish a recognizable identity when reaching customers across borders.

The expansion comes as fraudulent communications remain widespread and continue to increase in Ireland. Recent FraudSMART research found that 78% of Irish adults receive scam communications at least monthly, and 45% reported experiencing more scam activity than during the same period in the previous year. As consumers grow more cautious of unfamiliar calls, legitimate businesses face a growing challenge in reaching customers with important information.

The Ireland launch is enabled through the same Vodafone CAMARA-based network API integration already incorporated into First Orion's branded calling platform. As Vodafone enables additional markets through its unified approach, First Orion can support those markets through the existing integration without additional integration or development work. INFORM Branded Calling enables enterprises to present a recognizable identity when calling customers, giving consumers greater context around who is trying to reach them.

“People are understandably cautious about answering calls from numbers they don't recognize. By expanding branded calling to Ireland with First Orion, we're helping trusted businesses identify themselves more clearly and giving customers greater confidence in the calls they receive. Just as importantly, our CAMARA-based approach gives partners a simpler way to extend the service across Vodafone markets,” said Johanna Wood, Director of Network APIs at Vodafone.“

Businesses operate across borders, and their ability to identify themselves to customers should, too,” said Temim Adwan, EMEA Managing Director at First Orion.“Expanding branded calling to Ireland with Vodafone brings us closer to delivering that consistency across Europe. It's an important part of our broader mission to make trusted business calling available globally.”

The continued rollout also advances First Orion's broader international strategy. Through its Global Exchange, First Orion is expanding carrier connectivity and supporting more standardized branded calling deployments across Europe and other international markets. Vodafone's CAMARA-based approach supports that strategy by providing a more efficient path for extending branded calling as additional Vodafone markets are enabled.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in Transparency in Communications®, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers make every connection more transparent, trusted, and secure. As the pioneer of branded calling, First Orion delivers branded communication solutions that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud, spoofing, and unwanted communications. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators worldwide.

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About Vodafone (everyone.connected)

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

Vodafone serves over 360 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. We have capacity on more than 70 subsea cable systems – the backbone of the internet – and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the largest IoT platforms, with over 230 million connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 94 million customers across seven African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone's purpose is to keep everyone connected.

For more information, please visit follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at .

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