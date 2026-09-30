Asure Software Accelerates Alabama Investment With U Of Alabama HR Management Conference Sponsorship Followed By October 23 Gardendale Open House

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alabama hub serves more than 1,200 payroll, HR, benefits customers as Asure expands its focus on employers with 10 to 100 employees

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a provider of payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure, will sponsor The University of Alabama's 72nd Annual Human Resources Management Conference on October 21–22 in Tuscaloosa and the following day will host an open house at its Gardendale, Alabama, hub office on October 23. Together, the events mark Asure's commitment to accelerate investment in serving the fast-growing base of Alabama employers.

Asure's Alabama hub serves more than 1,200 of the company's direct customers. That existing customer base, combined with what Asure sees as strong growth among Alabama businesses with 10 to 100 employees, has shaped its decision to expand the hub's role. The company is particularly keen on the tech-fueled Huntsville market, which is growing over 250% faster than the state's overall labor force. Statewide, Alabama employers face increasing demands across payroll, HR, benefits, time and attendance, and compliance.

“More than 1,200 direct customers already rely on our local Alabama team. That gives us a strong foundation for serving more employers across the state,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure.“We see an opportunity to uniquely help Alabama's businesses growing from 10 employees to 100: they want state of the art payroll and HR support, and value local expert support. Investing in Gardendale brings those capabilities close to home.”

Hosted by The University of Alabama at the Bryant Conference Center, the annual human resources management conference brings together HR professionals, business owners and managers for sessions on workforce management, compensation, employee development and employment law. Asure's sponsorship connects the company with the professionals advising Alabama employers as their workforce needs evolve.

The October 23 open house 12:30pm to 4pm will bring customers, prospective customers and local business leaders together at Asure's Gardendale hub at 2447 Decatur Highway, Gardendale. Over celebrated barbeque from Bessemer's famous Bob Sykes BBQ, Asure plans to introduce attendees to the team serving its Alabama customers and discuss how its payroll and HR solutions help employers manage the operational work that accompanies growth. The event follows the two-day Tuscaloosa conference and extends Asure's engagement with employers beyond the conference floor.

“The conference is an opportunity to listen to Alabama employers and their HR, compensation, and benefits leaders, and the open house is an opportunity to show them the team behind our service,” Goepel added.“Our investment in Gardendale reflects the scale of the business we already support here and our confidence in the state's employers.”

For conference information, visit . For invitations and to RSVP to the October 23 open house 12:30pm-4pm at 2447 Decatur Highway, visit .

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides payroll and HR solutions for employers and enterprise payroll tax and treasury infrastructure for large organizations. For employers, Asure's platform covers payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits, and compliance - delivered through AsureCentral, its connected platform, or through AsureWorks, its managed services offering for employers who prefer to outsource the work entirely. For large enterprises, Asure's payroll tax and treasury infrastructure handles multi-jurisdiction tax filing, funding, and money movement, integrating with platforms including Workday, Oracle, and SAP. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

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