IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Biomedwire Podcast Featuring The Return Of Anthony Durkacz, Executive Co-Chair Of Quantum Biopharma Ltd.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features the return of Anthony Durkacz, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chair of Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development.

To begin the interview, Durkacz discussed Quantum BioPharma's lead drug candidate, Lucid-MS, and its differentiated approach to addressing multiple sclerosis.

“Lucid-MS is a drug that's going to Phase 2. For the first time, this is going to be tested on patients with multiple sclerosis,” Durkacz said.“With MS, people start to lose control of their bodies. The reason is almost like a light bulb that starts flickering. The reason it's flickering is because it's connected by a copper wire with a plastic coating... The connectors from our brains have a protective coating as well, and that is called myelin. Lucid-MS is targeting myelin, which is totally different than every single drug today in the market for MS.”

Durkacz then explained why the upcoming Phase 2 trial represents an important milestone for the Lucid-MS development program.

“This is going to be the first time that patients with MS actually get to try Lucid-MS,” he said.“Phase 1 is done on healthy people... Phase 2 now allows us to test it on patients with MS, and we are looking very specifically for one thing: Does it help give them control back of their bodies? Because there is no drug in the world today that does that.”

Turning to unbuzzdTM, Durkacz highlighted the product's clinical results as well as Quantum BioPharma's equity interest in the company behind it.

“unbuzzdTM is a powder that you put into water that is clinically proven to help you sober up from alcohol faster,” Durkacz said.“We published a peer-reviewed journal on the study in March of 2026, so people can go and actually see, and every single person tested in the study saw an increase in their blood alcohol metabolism rate... unbuzzdTM is going through an IPO process as we speak. When they go public and have raised money, they intend to do a full marketing launch of the product. Quantum BioPharma owns approximately 20% of unbuzzdTM. We also have a royalty stream at 7% up to $250 million.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher for a fresh conversation with Anthony Durkacz, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chair of Quantum BioPharma, as he provides an update on the company's Lucid-MS Phase 2 program, the development and commercial opportunity surrounding unbuzzdTM, and the key milestones investors can watch for moving forward.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit

To view Durkacz's previous appearance on The BioMedWire Podcast, visit

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit:

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

Quantum invented UNBUZZDTM and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. ("Unbuzzd") (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.48% (as of June 30, 2026) of Unbuzzd. The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzdTM until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

For more information, visit the company's website at

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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