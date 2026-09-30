Aliexpress October 2026 Promo Codes: US & Global Choice Day Coupons
|Minimum Order
|Discount
|Promo Code
| $18
|$2 OFF
|SAVING02F
| $45
|$6 OFF
|SAVING06E
| $79
|$11 OFF
|SAVING11E
| $159
|$20 OFF
|SAVING20E
| $239
|$30 OFF
|SAVING30E
| $359
|$45 OFF
|SAVING45E
| $469
|$60 OFF
|SAVING60E
AliExpress October Full-Month Promo Codes - US
For US shoppers, a separate set of AliExpress October coupon codes is available throughout the month.
|Minimum Order
|Discount
|Promo Code
| $15
|$2 OFF
|SAVING02E
| $35
|$5 OFF
|SAVING05E
| $65
|$9 OFF
|SAVING09E
| $99
|$14 OFF
|SAVING14E
| $169
|$23 OFF
|SAVING23E
| $279
|$40 OFF
|SAVING40E
| $379
|$55 OFF
|SAVING55E
| $559
|$80 OFF
|SAVING80E
AliExpress October 2026 Coupon Code Summary
October shoppers have access to 15 promotional codes across the two campaigns.
US October Full-Month Codes:
SAVING02E, SAVING05E, SAVING09E, SAVING14E, SAVING23E, SAVING40E, SAVING55E, SAVING80E
Global Choice Day Codes (October 1–7):
SAVING02F, SAVING06E, SAVING11E, SAVING20E, SAVING30E, SAVING45E, SAVING60E
For shoppers planning an AliExpress purchase this October, checking the available coupon tier before checkout can provide additional savings across a wide range of product categories. Those shopping during October 1–7 should pay particular attention to the limited-time Choice Day codes, while US shoppers can continue using the applicable October full-month codes throughout the promotional period.
Popular Halloween Categories to Shop on AliExpress
- Halloween costumes for adults and kids Halloween decorations for home Outdoor Halloween decorations Halloween masks and cosplay accessories Halloween party supplies Halloween lights and LED decorations Inflatable Halloween decorations Halloween props and accessories Halloween decorations for yard and garden Halloween costumes and accessories for pets
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