Aliexpress October 2026 Promo Codes: US & Global Choice Day Coupons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AliExpress October 2026 Promotional Calendar NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The October promotional period begins with AliExpress Choice Day from October 1–7, followed by additional promotional events throughout the month.







Choice Day: October 1–7

Brand Day: October 9–11

Winter Offers: October 14–16 Halloween: Oct - 31 AliExpress Choice Day Promo Codes - Global

AliExpress Choice Day runs from October 1 through October 7. These codes are time-sensitive and valid only during this period.

Minimum Order Discount Promo Code $18

$2 OFF SAVING02F $45

$6 OFF SAVING06E $79

$11 OFF SAVING11E $159

$20 OFF SAVING20E $239

$30 OFF SAVING30E $359

$45 OFF SAVING45E $469

$60 OFF SAVING60E



AliExpress October Full-Month Promo Codes - US

For US shoppers, a separate set of AliExpress October coupon codes is available throughout the month.

Minimum Order Discount Promo Code $15

$2 OFF SAVING02E $35

$5 OFF SAVING05E $65

$9 OFF SAVING09E $99

$14 OFF SAVING14E $169

$23 OFF SAVING23E $279

$40 OFF SAVING40E $379

$55 OFF SAVING55E $559

$80 OFF SAVING80E









AliExpress October 2026 Coupon Code Summary

October shoppers have access to 15 promotional codes across the two campaigns.

US October Full-Month Codes:

SAVING02E, SAVING05E, SAVING09E, SAVING14E, SAVING23E, SAVING40E, SAVING55E, SAVING80E

Global Choice Day Codes (October 1–7):

SAVING02F, SAVING06E, SAVING11E, SAVING20E, SAVING30E, SAVING45E, SAVING60E

For shoppers planning an AliExpress purchase this October, checking the available coupon tier before checkout can provide additional savings across a wide range of product categories. Those shopping during October 1–7 should pay particular attention to the limited-time Choice Day codes, while US shoppers can continue using the applicable October full-month codes throughout the promotional period.

Popular Halloween Categories to Shop on AliExpress



Halloween costumes for adults and kids

Halloween decorations for home

Outdoor Halloween decorations

Halloween masks and cosplay accessories

Halloween party supplies

Halloween lights and LED decorations

Inflatable Halloween decorations

Halloween props and accessories

Halloween decorations for yard and garden Halloween costumes and accessories for pets









AliExpress

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